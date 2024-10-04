Shytoshi Kusama Stuns SHIB Army With X Bio Ryoshi Pivot

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The mysterious Shiba Inu leader famous in the community under the pen name Shytoshi Kusama has surprised the SHIB army by adding radical changes to his bio section on the X platform, which has remained unfilled most of the time until now.

A SHIB fan from Japan @kuro_9696_9696 noticed it and shared it on his X account.

Shytoshi Kusama endorses ShibaCon, mentioning Ryoshi

What the enigmatic SHIB lead added to his X bio is basically an invitation to attend the approaching ShibaCon event in Bangkok this November. However, what caught the attention of the SHIB army was also the mention of initial Shiba Inu founder Ryoshi. Kusama wrote that ShibaCon was tied to Ryoshi’s vision.

Ryoshi disappeared from the public space in May 2022, following the example of the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, who did it in 2010 as he left Bitcoin in the hands of the loyal and enthusiastic developers and went on to work on other projects.

Kusama’s bio now says: “ShibaCon, vision of Shiba Inu creator Ryoshi, is set to make history in Thailand. Join the movement!”

SHIB army excited about ShibaCon approaching

Earlier this week, Shytoshi Kusama directly endorsed ShibaCon in an X post, sharing a tweet published by the official Shiba Inu account (@Shibtoken) about it. The event takes place on Nov. 7-17, roughly on the same dates as DevCon in the same city.

ShibaCon attendees will get a chance to listen to keynote speakers from the blockchain and Web3 industries, to discuss various hot topics and network with each other. This will be an important event for the Shiba Inu community, and many SHIB holders are looking forward to attending it or, at the very least, to reading reports from ShibCon.