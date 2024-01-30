SHIB Partner Bad Idea AI (BAD) Announces Major New Update – See Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

SHIB partner Bad Idea AI (BAD) has announced on its Twitter/X page that a new version of its AI chatbot has been released with several important updates in it.

New BAD AI chatbot version released

The recently published tweet states that version 4.2 of the Bad Idea AI chatbot has been launched. It contains several performance updates, custom nodes and “improved accuracy of knowledge matching.”

The BAD AI bot was launched on the “Shibarium Tech” channel on Telegram in October last year in collaboration with the Shiba Inu developer team led by mysterious Shytoshi Kusama. This bot helps channel users to make analysis on market trends, predict the aftermath of various trading strategies, and many other things.

Interested projects can now have $Bad Idea AI assume a persona unique to their community - reach out if interested!https://t.co/ttayPACcJi — Bad Idea AI (@badideaai) January 30, 2024

The initial goal of the bot launch was to make access to AI technologies seamless and more democratic and destroy geographical restrictions in accessing them. Besides, after launch the bot stated that it was also designed to help Shibarium projects by giving them access to AI even if their technical resources are limited. Public exposure of these projects is another thing that the BAD AI bot can do.

Recently, the SHIB team issued a warning to the community about BAD and Shibarium. The official marketing lead of SHIB, Lucie, made a statement on Twitter, warning the SHIB and BAD communities against falling for a new scam trap.

She stressed that BAD has not yet been bridged with Shibarium, however, scam artists have emerged claiming the opposite. Lucie urged the communities to be careful and not to link their wallets to websites that promise “BAD token on Shibarium”.

SHIB burn rate skyrockets

The Shibburn wallet tracker has stated that over the past 24 hours, there has been significant progress in burning SHIB meme coins from the overall supply that is currently circulating in the market.

The joint efforts of the SHIB community have made it possible for a total of 61,235,837 Shiba Inu coins to be permanently locked in unspendable blockchain wallets. This propelled the burn rate by a massive 1,343.90% up, according to Shibburn data.

The three largest burn transactions contained 27,218,290, 21,786,492, and 10,000,000 SHIB, with the first two made by the same unknown SHIB burner.