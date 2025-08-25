XRP Community Not Impressed by Gemini's New Product

Advertisement

Gemini, a major US cryptocurrency exchange, has officially announced its XRP credit card, which was initially teased earlier this month.

The owners of the much-hyped card can earn 4% cash back on gas, EV charging as well as public transport.

It also offers 3% cash back on dining and 2% cash back on groceries. Other purchases will come with 1% cash back.

That's it?

The XRP community is not impressed by the introduction of the new product, with some of its members complaining that it does not actually bring anything particularly new to the table (apart from the "XRP" logo).

So basically the same product you ALREADY HAVE … but with a little “X” on it 🤦🏻‍♂️ Jeez… — TheXRPDon (@DonnieSEvans) August 25, 2025

The exchange, which is run by the Winklevoss twins, initially announced XRP rewards in March that made it possible to earn up to 4% cashback. Considering that a lot of clients already use the ordinary card, the Monday announcement felt somehow anticlimatic.

So a new camo for the same card. EW — leo (@aFreeCubanNOW) August 25, 2025

This is the big news? Ouch…. — Trey (@Trey5610) August 25, 2025

Why XRP?

As reported by U.Today, the Winklevoss twins have a rather complicated history with the XRP community. After previously dismissing its members as "dumb trolls," they have made amends with the holders of the third-largest cryptocurrency.

In its latest blog post, Gemini has clarified that it chose to introduce an XRP-specific card because of the massive gains that the token has recorded over the past year. In fact, $73,700 worth of rewards turned into $407,000.

Gemini CEO Tyler Winklevoss has stated that the XRP community can express their "passion" and "loyalty" with the help of the new card. At the same time, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse claims that the new product will make crypto "simple" and "approachalbe."