Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Exec Predicts Key Trigger for $2.5 Trillion Stablecoin Market Expansion

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 25/08/2025 - 11:48
    Stablecoins set to witness next wave of adoption
    Advertisement
    Ripple Exec Predicts Key Trigger for $2.5 Trillion Stablecoin Market Expansion
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Recent forecasts foresee stablecoin market valuation reaching $2.8 trillion by the year 2028. At its current valuation of nearly $300 billion, stablecoins reaching $2.8 trillion would require a $2.5 trillion market expansion.

    Advertisement

    According to Reece Merrick, Ripple's Senior Executive Officer/Managing Director in Middle East and Africa, this robust expansion is be underpinned by regulatory advancements like the U.S. GENIUS Act and growing fintech integration with stablecoins playing an increasingly important role in delivering stability and liquidity across volatile financial ecosystems.

    The Ripple executive predicts that the latest wave of adoption for the stablecoin market might be driven by utility and institutional demand. This follows as stablecoins become a key part of global financial infrastructure.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/28/2025 - 14:12
    Ripple Stablecoin Supply Rockets in July With 122,500,000 RLUSD Minted
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Ripple is currently making significant efforts to capture growth on the stablecoin market. In the most recent such growth, Ripple announced its partnership with SBI VC Trade, a subsidiary of SBI to distribute RLUSD in Japan.

    Stablecoin market predictions

    The stablecoin market is projected to experience significant growth in the years ahead. Recent projections predict stablecoins potentially reaching $1.2 trillion by 2028, with some forecasts reaching up to $2.8 trillion by the year 2028.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/07/2025 - 12:16
    Breaking: Ripple to Buy Major Stablecoin Platform
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    As reported, major crypto exchange Coinbase predicts the stablecoin market cap could reach $1.2 trillion by 2028 in growth that would be driven by steady, policy-driven adoption that expands with time.

    Coinbase noted that the stablecoin market's future growth might be dependent on key variables such as efficient ramps and broad distribution networks as well as market player expansion.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 25, 2025 - 10:27
    XRP Price to Make Major Move in Next 10 Days: Details
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Aug 25, 2025 - 10:18
    Shiba Inu Rockets 109% in Volume as Market Faces $749 Million Wipeout
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    HKGAI and FLock.io Partner to Advance Decentralised AI for Government Efficiency
    Ethereum Breaks $4,750 Support As Pepeto Crosses $6,287,248 in Presale Funding
    Loaded Lions: From PFP Pioneer to Entertainment Powerhouse
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 25, 2025 - 11:48
    Ripple Exec Predicts Key Trigger for $2.5 Trillion Stablecoin Market Expansion
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 25, 2025 - 10:27
    XRP Price to Make Major Move in Next 10 Days: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 25, 2025 - 10:18
    Shiba Inu Rockets 109% in Volume as Market Faces $749 Million Wipeout
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all