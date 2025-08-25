Ripple Exec Predicts Key Trigger for $2.5 Trillion Stablecoin Market Expansion

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Recent forecasts foresee stablecoin market valuation reaching $2.8 trillion by the year 2028. At its current valuation of nearly $300 billion, stablecoins reaching $2.8 trillion would require a $2.5 trillion market expansion.

According to Reece Merrick, Ripple's Senior Executive Officer/Managing Director in Middle East and Africa, this robust expansion is be underpinned by regulatory advancements like the U.S. GENIUS Act and growing fintech integration with stablecoins playing an increasingly important role in delivering stability and liquidity across volatile financial ecosystems.

The Ripple executive predicts that the latest wave of adoption for the stablecoin market might be driven by utility and institutional demand. This follows as stablecoins become a key part of global financial infrastructure.

Ripple is currently making significant efforts to capture growth on the stablecoin market. In the most recent such growth, Ripple announced its partnership with SBI VC Trade, a subsidiary of SBI to distribute RLUSD in Japan.

Stablecoin market predictions

As reported, major crypto exchange Coinbase predicts the stablecoin market cap could reach $1.2 trillion by 2028 in growth that would be driven by steady, policy-driven adoption that expands with time.

Coinbase noted that the stablecoin market's future growth might be dependent on key variables such as efficient ramps and broad distribution networks as well as market player expansion.