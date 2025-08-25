Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 25

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 25/08/2025 - 14:07
    How far can decline of Bitcoin (BTC) continue?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A new week has begun with the correction of most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 3.14% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is near the local support of $110,893. As almost all of the ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the picture is bearish. The rate of the main crypto is about to test the support of $110,432. 

    If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further drop to the $105,000-$110,000 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. As the price of BTC is far from main levels, one should pay attention to the interim zone of $110,000. If the weekly candle closes below it, there is a high chance of witnessing a test of the $105,000 mark.

    Bitcoin is trading at $111,392 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
