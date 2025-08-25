Advertisement
    Here's Why Bitcoin in September Is Not Good Decision

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 25/08/2025 - 14:50
    Bitcoin in September? Do not touch, warns price history of leading cryptocurrency
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin price history leaves little debate — September has almost never been the right month to make optimistic investment decisions with the main cryptocurrency. Across more than a decade of data, this exact month stands out as the weakest point on the calendar, carrying an average return of -5.58% and a median of -4.43%.

    Red runs across cycles: bull markets, bear markets, sideways years; September has usually been the setback. Funnily enough, August has been too, so there is a bearish sequence deployed into the price history of Bitcoin.

    This is what makes the current BTC price chart setup harder to ignore. Extending a pullback that began when July’s climb above $120,000 broke down, August is already showing a loss worth 3.9%, and rolling into a month that historically delivers more pain strips another point for those who are bullish.

    Source: CryptoRank

    How stubborn the pattern is really is evidently shown by the track record . In 2022, September closed down 3.1%. In 2021, the drop was 7.3%. Back in 2018, it was -5.7%, and in 2014 the damage was -19%. 

    The handful of green prints — +5.9% in 2016, +2.5% in 2015 — look more like an exception than a trend. Even in the biggest years for Bitcoin, like 2017 or 2020, September still ended in red.

    Bottom line

    What keeps repeating is the way this month works like a reset. Liquidity shrinks, rare summer rallies fade and external pressure weighs heavier. That mix has made September one of the worst-timed entry points for BTC, proven by price history.

    The contrast comes in October, which has averaged +15.2% and often flipped the script fast. But before that upside, September has kept its role as the month to avoid.

