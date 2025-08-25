Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum (ETH) Stakers Pushing Validator Queue Over 11 Days

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 25/08/2025 - 16:36
    Ethereum (ETH) validator ecosystem sending mixed signals: Both entry and exit queues are surging
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Stakers Pushing Validator Queue Over 11 Days
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    While Ethereum (ETH) validators are unstaking their treasuries en masse, other groups are rushing into the ETH validation ecosystem. This imbalance might signal about mixed sentiment in the large ETH wallets' segment.

    $7 billion stuck in Ethereum (ETH) validator queue

    The Ethereum (ETH) validation entry queue — the list of potential validators interested in staking their holdings in order to obtain periodic rewards — started rapidly surging. In just two days, it added over 400,000 ETH and hit a multi-month high over 644,000 Ethers.

    Article image
    Image by Validator Queue

    As a result, it takes over 11 days now to withdraw ETH allocations from staking. The last time such an increase in staking period was observed was over two months ago.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Never Add Another Zero in This Cycle
    Michael Saylor Stuns With Iconic Bitcoin Tarantino's ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Reference
    Japan’s Finance Minister: Crypto Belongs in Diversified Portfolios
    Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Run Cancelled? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits 0 in Key Metric, XRP's Unthinkable Comeback

    At the same time, the Ethereum (ETH) unstaking queue started to calm down following its peak on Aug. 20, 2025. After hitting an unbelievable 970,000 ETH, it has now dropped below 850,000 ETH.

    Advertisement

    In total, about $7 billion in liquidity is waiting to either join ETH staking mechanism or leave it. It signals the mixed expectations of large ETH market participants.

    Ethereum (ETH) community optimistic after debated ATH

    The interest in withdrawing is most likely associated with the opportunity to fix profits at the current price level. The interest in locking ETH on validators is, by contrast, a signal of growing optimism about its price performance.

    As the ecosystem is saturated, Ethereum (ETH) staking annualized rewards dropped below 3% compared to the normally observed 4%.

    As covered by U.Today previously, on some cryptocurrency exchanges, the Ethereum (ETH) price reached its new all-time high last Friday.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 08/23/2025 - 16:07
    'No Reason to Buy Bitcoin': Ether Supporters Celebrating ATH
    ByVladislav Sopov

    At the same time, CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap do not confirm the previous ATH from 2021 being smashed for the Ether price.

    #Ethereum News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 25, 2025 - 16:31
    XRP Erases $100 Million in Brutal 80% Flow Drop, But There's a Bullish Twist
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 25, 2025 - 16:24
    Stellar Shows Early Rebound Signs as Volume Rockets 115%
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NE-YO Partners with Neura to Transform Entertainment with Emotional AI
    HKGAI and FLock.io Partner to Advance Decentralised AI for Government Efficiency
    Ethereum Breaks $4,750 Support As Pepeto Crosses $6,287,248 in Presale Funding
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 25, 2025 - 16:36
    Ethereum (ETH) Stakers Pushing Validator Queue Over 11 Days
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 25, 2025 - 16:31
    XRP Erases $100 Million in Brutal 80% Flow Drop, But There's a Bullish Twist
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 25, 2025 - 16:24
    Stellar Shows Early Rebound Signs as Volume Rockets 115%
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all