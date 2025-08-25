Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu and Massive 9,000,000,000,000 Loss: SHIB Price Effect

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 25/08/2025 - 14:55
    Shiba Inu saw massive 9 trillion drop compared to peak of network activity we witnessed on August 15
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu and Massive 9,000,000,000,000 Loss: SHIB Price Effect
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    A nine trillion SHIB drop in activity on the network is not what you want to see right now on Shiba Inu, putting the company under fresh strain. In a market that is already unstable, on-chain activity is still one of the most crucial measures of demand and utility, and this decline has heightened pessimism.

    Pushing to end

    Technically speaking, SHIB is still trading within a wide symmetrical triangle pattern, and its price is centered around $0.0000123. For months, this structure has been evolving, showing a narrowing range as traders wait for a clear move. The issue facing SHIB is that network fundamentals no longer lend credence to the idea of an upside breakout. Since token circulation and transaction volume have dropped so sharply, price momentum has begun to wane.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The decline of nine trillion SHIB in network activity indicates a decline in participation from both retail investors and whales. Since SHIB has previously experienced daily activity swings of more than 10 trillion tokens, it is clear that although such numbers are not uncommon, the current decline occurs at a delicate moment when the asset is already experiencing psychological and technical stress.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Never Add Another Zero in This Cycle
    Michael Saylor Stuns With Iconic Bitcoin Tarantino's ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Reference
    Japan’s Finance Minister: Crypto Belongs in Diversified Portfolios
    Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Run Cancelled? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits 0 in Key Metric, XRP's Unthinkable Comeback

    SHIB not breaking out

    SHIB has been unable to consistently break above its major moving averages on the chart, including the 100-day EMA, which remains a resistance level. A significant shift toward the $0.0000110 zone could result from any breakdown below the triangle’s lower boundary, which is becoming more and more crucial.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/24/2025 - 11:40
    3,019,050,686,372 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Recovery Around Corner?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Around 45, the RSI indicator is in neutral territory, indicating that the market is neither overbought nor oversold. Nonetheless, the lack of substantial volume indicates that traders lack the confidence to start aggressive positions.

    If SHIB fails to observe a resurgence of whale activity, or ecosystem advancements that stimulate demand, the recent loss of the network could result in sustained vulnerability. The key levels to keep an eye on in the short term are still the $0.0000120 support and the $0.0000135 resistance. A deeper correction and more difficult weeks for the meme token may result from the significant network decline if SHIB is unable to regain higher ground.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 25, 2025 - 14:50
    Here's Why Bitcoin in September Is Not Good Decision
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Aug 25, 2025 - 14:44
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 25
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NE-YO Partners with Neura to Transform Entertainment with Emotional AI
    HKGAI and FLock.io Partner to Advance Decentralised AI for Government Efficiency
    Ethereum Breaks $4,750 Support As Pepeto Crosses $6,287,248 in Presale Funding
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 25, 2025 - 14:55
    Shiba Inu and Massive 9,000,000,000,000 Loss: SHIB Price Effect
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 25, 2025 - 14:50
    Here's Why Bitcoin in September Is Not Good Decision
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Aug 25, 2025 - 14:44
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 25
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all