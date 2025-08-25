Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Rockets 109% in Volume as Market Faces $749 Million Wipeout

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 25/08/2025 - 10:18
    Shiba Inu rose 109% in trading activity amid market sell-off
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu has increased 109% in volume over the last 24 hours, even as the broader market faces a wipeout of $749 million in crypto liquidations. Shiba Inu's trading volume came in at $334 million, marking a 109% increase in the last 24 hours.

    Bitcoin saw a sudden drop, extending its sell-off near $111,000 after a whale sold 24,000 BTC, resulting in significant market liquidations. Bitcoin's sell-off pulled other cryptocurrencies lower, reversing earlier gains from Fed Chair Powell's unexpected dovish speech.

    Article image
    Shiba Inu Trading Volume,Courtesy: CoinMarketCap

    Shiba Inu likewise fell, down 3.85% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001244, and has reversed weekly gains, down 0.88% in the last seven days. Shiba Inu is entering its third day of dropping since Aug. 22 surge, reaching an intraday low of $0.00001235 in the early Monday session.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Stuns With Iconic Bitcoin Tarantino's ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Reference
    Japan’s Finance Minister: Crypto Belongs in Diversified Portfolios
    Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Run Cancelled? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits 0 in Key Metric, XRP's Unthinkable Comeback
    Crypto Bull Cycle Just Getting Started, Tom Lee Says

    Despite Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming on Friday, indicating the possibility of rate cuts, traders remain cautious, highlighting bearish sentiment.

    On Friday, the markets are anticipating the release of July’s core personal consumption expenditures this week.

    Shiba Inu news

    Toward the weekend, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya issued a recent update on LEASH migration and development.

    Five years ago, the original LEASH developer left behind a hidden rebase path that caused a recent supply glitch for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The current Shiba Inu team has proposed a solution with an anticipated migration to LEASH v2, a fully audited fixed supply design with no minting risks.

    Migration to LEASH v2 is anticipated to be fair through burn to claim, and an external auditor has already been contacted. Exchanges are also in negotiations to support the swap, with a public testnet and bug bounty planned before launch.

