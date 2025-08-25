Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor Stuns With Iconic Bitcoin Tarantino's ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Reference

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 25/08/2025 - 7:52
    Michael Saylor turns to quoting Tarantino to tout Bitcoin to community
    Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Stuns With Iconic Bitcoin Tarantino's ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Reference
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, a renowned Bitcoin evangelist and a cofounder of the BTC-powered Strategy company, continues shilling BTC via multiple tweets.

    In a recent X post, he has again sent a Bitcoin message to the global crypto community, this time referencing an iconic Tarantino movie — the very first one he directed and which brought him global fame.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 08/23/2025 - 10:14
    Stunning AI Prediction Comes From 'The Black Swan' Author Nassim Taleb
    ByYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Stuns With Iconic Bitcoin Tarantino's ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Reference
    Japan’s Finance Minister: Crypto Belongs in Diversified Portfolios
    Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Run Cancelled? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits 0 in Key Metric, XRP's Unthinkable Comeback
    Crypto Bull Cycle Just Getting Started, Tom Lee Says

    Saylor is "Mr. Orange" because of Bitcoin

    Saylor’s tweet contains an AI-generated image of himself dressed in a suit and walking in an industrial zone, with buildings showing garage doors on either side of him. Saylor is walking toward an invisible camera.

    Advertisement

    This entire image, his suit (with an orange tie, which is the color associated with Bitcoin), and his nickname “Mr. Orange,” is one major reference to Tarantino’s movie “Reservoir Dogs” shot in 1992. All of the main characters had nicknames related to colors: Mr. White, Mr. Red, etc. Tarantino had an episodic role, playing Mr. Brown. Here, Saylor calls himself “Mr. Orange,” thus reaffirming his ultra-bullish stance on Bitcoin and his vast support for it.

    Will Strategy buy more BTC this time?

    Traditionally, on Sunday, Saylor publishes a chart showing Strategy’s Bitcoin purchases in orange dots. That is usually followed by a Monday announcement that says that the company is buying another BTC chunk to boost its stash.

    This time, on Sunday, Saylor published a tweet with such a chart, and a caption stating: “Bitcoin is on sale.” Therefore, it is likely that he will announce yet another Bitcoin buy later today. Currently, the company holds $75.15 billion worth of BTC. The largest crypto has dropped 2.41% over the past 24 hours and is currently changing hands at $111,820 per coin.

    The fifth-largest Bitcoin treasury company, Metaplanet, has already done that. They have bought 103 Bitcoins for roughly $11.7 million in fiat raised from investors via securities issuance. The company has increased its holdings to a total of 18,991 Bitcoins worth $2,124,268,690.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Strategy News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 25, 2025 - 7:41
    Raoul Pal: ETH Will Outperform BTC
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 25, 2025 - 5:41
    Japan’s Finance Minister: Crypto Belongs in Diversified Portfolios
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum Breaks $4,750 Support As Pepeto Crosses $6,287,248 in Presale Funding
    Loaded Lions: From PFP Pioneer to Entertainment Powerhouse
    MovaChain Secures $100M Valuation Backed by Aqua1 Foundation and UAE's GeoNova Capital
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 25, 2025 - 7:52
    Michael Saylor Stuns With Iconic Bitcoin Tarantino's ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Reference
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 25, 2025 - 7:41
    Raoul Pal: ETH Will Outperform BTC
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 25, 2025 - 5:41
    Japan’s Finance Minister: Crypto Belongs in Diversified Portfolios
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all