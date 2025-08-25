Michael Saylor Stuns With Iconic Bitcoin Tarantino's ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Reference

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, a renowned Bitcoin evangelist and a cofounder of the BTC-powered Strategy company, continues shilling BTC via multiple tweets.

In a recent X post, he has again sent a Bitcoin message to the global crypto community, this time referencing an iconic Tarantino movie — the very first one he directed and which brought him global fame.

Saylor is "Mr. Orange" because of Bitcoin

Saylor’s tweet contains an AI-generated image of himself dressed in a suit and walking in an industrial zone, with buildings showing garage doors on either side of him. Saylor is walking toward an invisible camera.

This entire image, his suit (with an orange tie, which is the color associated with Bitcoin), and his nickname “Mr. Orange,” is one major reference to Tarantino’s movie “Reservoir Dogs” shot in 1992. All of the main characters had nicknames related to colors: Mr. White, Mr. Red, etc. Tarantino had an episodic role, playing Mr. Brown. Here, Saylor calls himself “Mr. Orange,” thus reaffirming his ultra-bullish stance on Bitcoin and his vast support for it.

Will Strategy buy more BTC this time?

Traditionally, on Sunday, Saylor publishes a chart showing Strategy’s Bitcoin purchases in orange dots. That is usually followed by a Monday announcement that says that the company is buying another BTC chunk to boost its stash.

This time, on Sunday, Saylor published a tweet with such a chart, and a caption stating: “Bitcoin is on sale.” Therefore, it is likely that he will announce yet another Bitcoin buy later today. Currently, the company holds $75.15 billion worth of BTC. The largest crypto has dropped 2.41% over the past 24 hours and is currently changing hands at $111,820 per coin.

Bitcoin is on Sale pic.twitter.com/azJIYk2xDe — Michael Saylor (@saylor) August 24, 2025

The fifth-largest Bitcoin treasury company, Metaplanet, has already done that. They have bought 103 Bitcoins for roughly $11.7 million in fiat raised from investors via securities issuance. The company has increased its holdings to a total of 18,991 Bitcoins worth $2,124,268,690.