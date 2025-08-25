Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is facing a correction at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 2.70% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is near the local support of $4,519. If a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, traders can expect a level breakout, followed by a further decline to the $4,400 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the main altcoin is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $4,887.

If the bar closes near its low and with no long wick, the drop is likely to continue to the $4,300-$4,400 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any long-term predictions. If the weekly candle closes near the $4,788 mark or above, traders can expect a test of the $5,000 mark soon.

Ethereum is trading at $4,629 at press time.