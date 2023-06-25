Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Says There's Lots to Do

Alex Dovbnya
Project lead Shytoshi Kusama has been engaging with community, conveying his commitment to work and core principle of decentralization
In recent Telegram updates from the Shiba Inu community, project lead Shytoshi Kusama reassured followers that there is "lots to do," muting the chat room to continue working.

Amid heightened anticipation for good news, Kusama's words signal relentless work behind the scenes, fostering a sense of expectancy within the community.

Kusama's responses to community members revealed his commitment to decentralization, a core value of the Shiba Inu project.

One member's remark about a significant proportion of another token's supply being held by a few whales prompted a defense from Kusama, reminding them of the measures Shiba Inu had taken, including burning 50% of its supply to VB (Vitalik Buterin). He emphasized the need for understanding a token's whitepaper and its intended future actions.

Speaking on Shibarium, Shiba Inu's own blockchain, Kusama indicated that the ecosystem is ripe with potential projects and tokens, including Shib, Bone, Leash and the upcoming Treat. Highlighting the project's holistic approach, Kusama stated his focus on "how to bring value to our decentralized community instead of extract it."

Perhaps the most significant remark came in response to questions on Shiba Inu's decentralization. Kusama expressed his plans to step back once Shibarium is complete and multi-token governance is live, allowing the community to decide the project's future.

This aligns with the project's overarching vision of community-driven development, underscoring Kusama's commitment to the true principles of decentralization.

