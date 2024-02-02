SHIB's Goal to 'Finish Everything' by End of 2024, Binance Freezes Stolen XRP Tokens, Anon Whale Moves $318 Million in Bitcoin to PayPal: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

Shytoshi Kusama: SHIB's goal to "finish everything" by end of 2024

Lucie, marketing expert at the Shiba Inu project, shared the outcome of her recent meeting with the SHIB team lead Shytoshi Kusama in her recent X post . Even though Lucie could not "reveal much" about the topics discussed during the meeting, she wrote that Shiba Inu team's current goal is to “have everything finished by the end of this year.” She continued, saying that the whole vision should be completed by 2024/2025, noting, however, that “it’s not a promise, but that’s the goal.” Lucie believes that once the SHIB team completes all of the developments it has promised over the past couple of years, with every dApp being used on Shibarium and “many significant partnerships” that are currently in the works, all of it should have an "amazing impact" on Shibarium and BONE, while also contributing to burning SHIB.

Stolen XRP tokens frozen by Binance: What's next?

Following a recent security exploit involving Ripple top executive Chris Larsen, Binance has frozen stolen XRP tokens valued at approximately $4.2 million. As stated by Binance CEO Richard Teng, this measure was part of a larger coordinated effort between the crypto community and Ripple to address the incident quickly and effectively. The exchange's team will continue to support Ripple in its investigation and attempt to get funds back, which includes closely monitoring any activity involving the stolen funds. Richard Teng emphasized in his recent X post that his team is firmly dedicated to supporting a safe ecosystem, while encouraging other projects and users to reach out in cases like this. As a reminder , on Jan. 31, an unknown exploiter managed to access several personal accounts of Chris Larsen, stealing a significant amount of XRP tokens.

$318 million in Bitcoin moved to Paypal by anon whale