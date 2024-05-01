Advertisement
    Robinhood Makes Important Announcement for Uniswap Users

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Robinhood excites crypto community with Uniswap-related announcement
    Wed, 1/05/2024 - 15:49
    Robinhood Makes Important Announcement for Uniswap Users
    According to a recent announcement from popular online brokerage Robinhood, users of the Uniswap mobile app can now directly buy crypto assets using their Robinhood balance, thanks to the integration of Robinhood Connect.

    As stated in an official blog post, users of the Uniswap mobile app can now buy crypto with a debit card, via bank transfer or directly from their Robinhood balance using Robinhood Connect. This option is available only to users from the United States.

    To commemorate this debut, Robinhood will reward first-time Robinhood Connect customers who buy at least $10 of crypto using Robinhood Connect in the Uniswap mobile app. This category of users stands a chance to win $10 in USDC.

    This development marks a significant step forward in enhancing accessibility and convenience for crypto investors, allowing them to seamlessly transition between platforms and access a wider range of digital assets.

    The integration of Robinhood Connect within the Uniswap mobile app represents a significant expansion of Uniswap's capabilities, enabling users to leverage their existing Robinhood balances to purchase cryptocurrencies directly from the Uniswap platform.

    Robinhood Issues Crucial Announcement for Polygon (MATIC) Community

    The past month of April saw significant crypto-related announcements from Robinhood. Robinhood Wallet now supports cross-chain swaps on Polygon's proof-of-stake (PoS) network.

    The popular stock and crypto trading app announced in April that Shiba Inu (SHIB), Avalanche (AVAX) and Compound (COMP) are now available for New York State residents, allowing users to buy, sell and trade these cryptocurrencies on the Robinhood app.

    #Robinhood #Uniswap News
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

