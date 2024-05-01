Robinhood Makes Important Announcement for Uniswap Users

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to a recent announcement from popular online brokerage Robinhood, users of the Uniswap mobile app can now directly buy crypto assets using their Robinhood balance, thanks to the integration of Robinhood Connect.

As stated in an official blog post, users of the Uniswap mobile app can now buy crypto with a debit card, via bank transfer or directly from their Robinhood balance using Robinhood Connect. This option is available only to users from the United States.

To commemorate this debut, Robinhood will reward first-time Robinhood Connect customers who buy at least $10 of crypto using Robinhood Connect in the Uniswap mobile app. This category of users stands a chance to win $10 in USDC.

Robinhood Connect is now available on @Uniswap wallet!



This development marks a significant step forward in enhancing accessibility and convenience for crypto investors, allowing them to seamlessly transition between platforms and access a wider range of digital assets.

The integration of Robinhood Connect within the Uniswap mobile app represents a significant expansion of Uniswap's capabilities, enabling users to leverage their existing Robinhood balances to purchase cryptocurrencies directly from the Uniswap platform.

The past month of April saw significant crypto-related announcements from Robinhood. Robinhood Wallet now supports cross-chain swaps on Polygon's proof-of-stake (PoS) network.

The popular stock and crypto trading app announced in April that Shiba Inu (SHIB), Avalanche (AVAX) and Compound (COMP) are now available for New York State residents, allowing users to buy, sell and trade these cryptocurrencies on the Robinhood app.