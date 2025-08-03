Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Advocate Deaton Names USDC, RLUSD, and Ethereum as Genius Act Winners

    By Dan Burgin
    Sun, 3/08/2025 - 11:36
    John Deaton stated that many expect Circle and Ripple to benefit from the legislation
    Advertisement
    Ripple Advocate Deaton Names USDC, RLUSD, and Ethereum as Genius Act Winners
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ripple advocate and pro-crypto attorney John Deaton recently highlighted the likely beneficiaries of the newly passed GENIUS Act, naming Circle (issuer of USDC), Ripple (issuer of RLUSD), and Ethereum (ETH) as key winners. 

    Deaton stated on X that many expect Circle and Ripple to benefit from the legislation, but he emphasized that Ethereum could emerge as the biggest winner. He pointed to the efforts of figures like Fundstrat and Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, all of whom are pushing to position ETH at the center of this regulatory evolution. 

    Deaton also noted growing interest from Tether's Paolo Ardoino, with mentions of a potential U.S.-based stablecoin variant.

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi Disappeared Again? Adam Back Reacts to Recent Crazy Development
    10 Ethereum Price Levels: Why Price Is Safe
    USA Today Features Article Calling XRP 'Smartest Cryptocurrency to Buy'
    Ethereum Turns 10: Here Are 10 Key Milestones to Remember

    The comment came as a reply to Nate Geraci's reaction to CNBC calling Ethereum “Wall Street’s invisible backbone”

    Advertisement

    Pro-crypto legislation 

    The GENIUS Act marks a landmark moment for the crypto industry in the United States, especially for stablecoins. It introduces a clear federal regulatory framework that aims to bring legitimacy, transparency, and oversight to fiat-backed stablecoins. 

    The legislation requires that issuers maintain full one-to-one reserves, obtain federal licenses, and undergo regular independent audits. It also mandates that all stablecoin issuers comply with the Bank Secrecy Act, enforcing anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-financing of terrorism (CFT) protocols.

    Specifically, the act stipulates that only federally approved entities — such as insured depository institutions, credit unions, and qualified nonbank institutions — can issue stablecoins. 

    Reserves backing stablecoins must consist of physical cash, U.S. Treasury bills, and other low-risk assets, with transparency enforced through periodic disclosures and public audits. These robust provisions aim to protect consumers and ensure systemic integrity as stablecoins become more deeply integrated into the financial system.

    Ethereum price down

    Despite the long-term promise of regulatory clarity, Ethereum's price has been hit hard in the short term. Over the weekend, ETH dropped nearly 8%, reflecting broader volatility in the crypto market. 

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    The decline was compounded by weaker-than-expected U.S. employment data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

    The report showed only 73,000 jobs were added in July (far below forecasts), while previous job gains for May and June were revised down by a total of 258,000. 

    This underwhelming labor report sparked market-wide risk-off sentiment, driving Bitcoin down 4% to $112,158 and pulling Ethereum and other altcoins along with it.

    #John Deaton #Ripple News #RLUSD #Circle #Ethereum #Tether
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 3, 2025 - 11:05
    318,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Almost Nothing
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Aug 3, 2025 - 10:22
    1,300,000,000 in 24 Hours: XRP Skyrockets 60% in Key Metric
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    XYZVerse Meme Coin Gears Up for a $0.10 Launch After Raising $15M
    Spartans Could Turn One Spin Into a Quick Win in 2025 - Real Action & Real Gains Starts Here
    XYZVerse Explained: A Meme Coin Combining Sports, Rewards, and Rapidly Growing Momentu
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Advocate Deaton Names USDC, RLUSD, and Ethereum as Genius Act Winners
    318,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Almost Nothing
    1,300,000,000 in 24 Hours: XRP Skyrockets 60% in Key Metric
    Show all