Shibarium-Oriented PawSwap Dex to Integrate 7 Chains, Here They Are

PawSwap multi-chain DEX has announced which blockchains it plans to integrate, aside from Shibarium

Twitter user @Dezaxe has shared a screenshot with a message from a developer of PawSwap decentralized exchange, where the latter shared which blockchains the team is definitely planning to integrate on the DEX. He also named Bitcoin among those that are only being considered for integration.

PawSwap expands its range of blockchains

According to the dev's message, the team intends to add the following blockchains into the PawSwap ecosystem: Polygon (MATIC), Shibarum and PawChain. Ethereum has already been integrated, and the developers are currently busy building a bridge to the BNB Chain, as U.Today covered earlier.

The unnamed developer stated that four chains will be added by the end of the year. Bitcoin and Ordinals are being looked at too, but they are not a matter of priority right now. He stated that the team does not have any plans to develop any NFT markets for other networks and are focused on resolving and improving issues so as to make the "crypto space as a whole more accessible and beneficial."

Earlier, U.Today reported that the PawSwap team was making preparations to start testing the DEX on Shibarium Layer 2 network. Back then, a PAW admin on Discord who goes by the pseudonym Ryboshi stated that SHIB, PAW and BONE tokens are going to benefit from PawSwap integrating Shibarium.

Bone token is going to be used as gas on Shibarium, and users will pay transaction fees in it. Seventy percent of the base fee will be converted to Shiba Inu and then burned by the developer team, according to a recent Medium article from Shiba Inu devs.

PAW in talks with exchanges about potential listings

As reported by U.Today earlier, the PawSwap team is currently communicating with several crypto exchanges, discussing potential listings of the PAW token. Among those are three major platforms and four smaller ones, according to a PAW developer.

In February and March overall, the PAW meme token was added by at least 10 major exchanges, including LBank, BitMart, Gate.io and others.

At the time of writing, PAW is changing hands at $0.00000003068 after a marginal drop over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.