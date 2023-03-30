PawSwap Keeps Pushing PAW Forward, In Talks With 7 Exchanges About Potential Listings

New Shibarium-oriented DEX is in communication with several big and small crypto exchanges about potential PAW listings

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Twitter user @Dezaxe, who calls himself a "PAW ambassador," has shared a screenshot from a social media conversation with one of PawSwap's team members.

The screenshot shows that the decentralized exchange that is integrating with Shibarium beta is in talks right now with several crypto exchanges, trying to negotiate potential listings of its native meme token, PAW.

Like i said many time, #PAWSWAP is just getting started ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2wn3RwaaEZ — DEZAXE (@Dezaxe) March 30, 2023

Multiple potential listings

The sender in the screenshot, named Steve, shared that PawSwap has initiated communications with three "big CEX" (centralized exchanges) about potential listings and is also in talks with four smaller ones on the same subject. This makes it seven crypto trading platforms all in all where PAW may be listed in the near future.

In early March, PAW was also listed by top 22 exchange BitMart. A series of PAW listings took place in February as the meme token was added to the trading lists of 10 digital exchanges, including LBank, Gate.io, SuperEx and others.

After PAW was added by the mentioned crypto exchanges, the price demonstrated significant rises within hours, going up by 50% and 90%. Once, PAW even soared by over 150%.

At the time of this writing, the meme token is changing hands at $0.00000003104, according to the figures provided by CoinMarketCap.

According to another tweet of @Dezaxe, developers of PawSwap have already prepared documents describing the mechanisms of the DEX, token burns and other related things, and are about to release them to the community.

Shibarium hits utility record

As reported by U.Today earlier, the amount of wallets that are currently participating in Shibarium testnet Puppynet has exceeded 101,000. This new record has been achieved within merely two days; on March 28, there were roughly 52,000 wallets making transactions on Puppynet. That was 2x growth in just two days for the testnet.

The total number of transactions conducted on Puppynet now totals 194,158, rising from approximately 100,000 two days ago.

There is more good news about Shibarium. The lead of Shiba Inu, pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama, has shared in the Shibarum Telegram group that the number of applications that have already come in through the Shibarium Intake Form has reached an all-time high of 7,000.

These are blockchain projects that wish to build on Shibarium, promote it and otherwise collaborate with Kusama's team.