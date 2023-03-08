PawSwap (PAW) DEX to Start Testing on Shiba Inu's Shibarium Beta

Wed, 03/08/2023 - 13:44
article image
Yuri Molchan
Now that Shibarium is to be launched this week, PawSwap DEX developers are eager to begin testing on Layer 2 network
The admin for the official PAW channel on Discord has taken to Twitter to tell the army of meme coin lovers that after Shibarium launches this week, the developers of PawSwap will be ready to begin testing the multi-chain dex on the SHIB Layer 2 blockchain.

SHIB, BONE, PAW will benefit from PawSwap on Shibarium

The aforementioned PAW admin on Discord, known by the Japanese-sounding alias Ryboshi Nakamura, has tweeted that the creators of the multi-chain DEX are preparing to transition PawSwap to Shibarium.

Nakamura stated that this would be the beginning of "a new era," mentioning "decentralized liquidity, cross-chain capability, and minimal fees." BONE token will be used as gas on Shibarium; this is why Ryboshi mentioned it.

Twitter user @ShibNapster has shared a screenshot from the DEX, where one can see that PawSwap will bridge Ethereum and Shibarium, and support for BNB Chain will be added soon.

User "SHIBARMY CANADA" also tweeted that PAW devs are waiting to start testing Shibarium integration with PawSwap. He added that audits of the DEX and the token are currently in progress.

Over the past two weeks, meme coin PAW has scored 10 major listings. This week, according to a tweet of "SHIBARMY CANADA," Bitmart exchange is also going to add support for PAW, and he expects that several other centralized exchanges might do the same.

Still, despite the positive news, the price of PAW meme token is in the red zone, exchanging hands at $0.00000006783 — down almost 10% in the past 24 hours, according to the figures shared by CoinMarketCap.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fans Rejoice: Shibarium Public Beta Launches This Week

Shibarium launch announced this week

Earlier today, the chief of the Shiba Inu developer team known as Shytoshi Kusama spread the word in the Shibarium chat on Telegram that the beta of the new blockchain will be kicked off during the next few days.

This provoked many welcome comments from the SHIB community on Twitter, where Kusama confirmed the upcoming Shibarium launch, stating that the word has spread through all official Shibarium-related accounts on Twitter.

The launch of the beta was first announced in mid-January this year. However, it was delayed due to various circumstances. In the meantime, Kusama has been releasing articles on Medium to tell the global community about the Layer 2 solution for the Shiba Inu network.

