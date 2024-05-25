Advertisement
    Shibarium Is Close to Breaching Important Milestone

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium looks to break this key milestone
    Sat, 25/05/2024 - 12:27
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shibarium, the Shiba Inu-backed Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution, is showcasing a mixed growth outlook, however, with the tendency to hit a major milestone soon. Per data from its dedicated explorer Shibariumscan, the L2 protocol is eyeing hitting the 5,000,000 total block production milestone.

    Shibarium's erratic statistics

    Since its inception, Shibarium has maintained a steady growth pace in all key metrics, except for its erratic daily transaction count. Despite powering one of the most vibrant Web3 ecosystems, its average daily transaction count has slumped from at least 1 million in Q4, 2023, to just 5,150 today.

    Despite this epic slump, block production remains steady. At the time of writing, a total of 4,900,607 blocks have been produced on Shibarium, leaving just 99,393 blocks to hit the 5 million milestone. At its current pace, chances are that it might hit this record before the end of this second quarter.

    Another crucial data insight on Shibarium is the total transactions and wallet address features. While total transactions come in at 417,549,926, the wallet address count is pegged at 1,803,996. This data shows that Shibarium is thriving within its own ecosystem of dApps.

    Boosting Shibarium with ShibaSwap

    Since its inception in August 2023, Shibarium has charted its growth course in a majorly organic manner. This is about to change as the protocol has welcomed ShibaSwap, its dominant decentralized exchange (DEX).

    As an exchange with many unique visitors, the expectation is that in the long run, ShibaSwap can help drive the transaction rebound as well as attract new users into the Shibarium ecosystem.

    With the Ethereum L2 ecosystem recording intense competition, Shibarium is looking at competing following its latest hard fork event on the mainnet. With faster speed, predictable gas cost and transaction throughput, hitting the anticipated milestone appears inevitable.

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

