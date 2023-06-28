Shibarium Hits Big New Milestone Within Two Days: Details

Wed, 06/28/2023 - 11:17
article image
Yuri Molchan
Puppynet network has smashed new milestone related to rapidly growing transaction count
Shibarium Hits Big New Milestone Within Two Days: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Puppynet, the Shibarium testnet, which rolled out on March 11, continues to reach new milestones at a fast pace. In particular, millions of transactions have recently been added within a matter of days.

Now it has happened again, and a new milestone has been set as the Puppynet transaction count has surpassed the 25 million mark within just two days from the previous record.

Shibarium beta sees big transaction boost

The previous record was reached two days ago, when the transaction count surpassed 24 million, according to Puppyscan. Now, the total amount of transactions conducted on the Shibarium beta has hit 25,151,650 in total.

According to the chart on Puppyscan, the transactions picked up on June 13, reaching a high of 324,899. Since then, they have been going at a slightly lower level but have not been dropping below 270,000 on a daily basis.

The number of the connected wallet addresses has remained roughly the same as two days ago — 16,991,117.

Related
101 Million SHIB Burned As Shytoshi Kusama Likens Shiba Inu to Bitcoin (BTC)

Shytoshi Kusama protects name of Ryoshi against FUD

In a recent message published in the Shibarium Telegram channel, the leader of the Shiba Inu developer team, who goes by the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, banned a "fudder" for his words about the founder of SHIB, Ryoshi.

Kusama wrote that this message was the most disrespectful one he had heard in a while. A Telegram user stated that SHIB was developed by the current devs, not Ryoshi, thus bringing the permanent ban from Shytoshi on himself.

Kusama also reminded everyone that nobody shows disrespect for the creator of Bitcoin Satoshi Nakamoto, since Bitcoin has changed the world; "We are no different," he stated. As for Ryoshi, Kusama stressed his leading role in the creation of SHIB, saying that "Ryo set us on a path to decentralization and founded a project that has changed the lives of millions of people."

Kusama messaged that he had to leave an important meeting to personally ban the fudder who insulted the mysterious Shiba Inu creator and ideologist.

#Shibarium #Puppynet #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Stellar (XLM) up 9% to Lead Altcoin Growth, Here's Reason
06/28/2023 - 11:02
Stellar (XLM) up 9% to Lead Altcoin Growth, Here's Reason
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ethereum (ETH) Is Commodity, Consensys Founder Says
06/28/2023 - 10:16
Ethereum (ETH) Is Commodity, Consensys Founder Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shibarium Gas Token BONE Added by Another Exchange, Price Goes Green
06/28/2023 - 09:50
Shibarium Gas Token BONE Added by Another Exchange, Price Goes Green
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan