Shibarium Hits Big New Milestone Within Two Days: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Puppynet, the Shibarium testnet, which rolled out on March 11, continues to reach new milestones at a fast pace. In particular, millions of transactions have recently been added within a matter of days.

Now it has happened again, and a new milestone has been set as the Puppynet transaction count has surpassed the 25 million mark within just two days from the previous record.

Shibarium beta sees big transaction boost

The previous record was reached two days ago, when the transaction count surpassed 24 million, according to Puppyscan. Now, the total amount of transactions conducted on the Shibarium beta has hit 25,151,650 in total.

According to the chart on Puppyscan, the transactions picked up on June 13, reaching a high of 324,899. Since then, they have been going at a slightly lower level but have not been dropping below 270,000 on a daily basis.

The number of the connected wallet addresses has remained roughly the same as two days ago — 16,991,117.

Shytoshi Kusama protects name of Ryoshi against FUD

In a recent message published in the Shibarium Telegram channel, the leader of the Shiba Inu developer team, who goes by the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, banned a "fudder" for his words about the founder of SHIB, Ryoshi.

Kusama wrote that this message was the most disrespectful one he had heard in a while. A Telegram user stated that SHIB was developed by the current devs, not Ryoshi, thus bringing the permanent ban from Shytoshi on himself.

Kusama also reminded everyone that nobody shows disrespect for the creator of Bitcoin Satoshi Nakamoto, since Bitcoin has changed the world; "We are no different," he stated. As for Ryoshi, Kusama stressed his leading role in the creation of SHIB, saying that "Ryo set us on a path to decentralization and founded a project that has changed the lives of millions of people."

Kusama messaged that he had to leave an important meeting to personally ban the fudder who insulted the mysterious Shiba Inu creator and ideologist.