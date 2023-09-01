Shibarium Enters September With Optimism, Here Are Figures

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu's flagship Ethereum-based Layer 2 protocol Shibarium is setting a clean slate for the month of September after its historic but tumultuous launch in the month of August. According to data from the official data curator for the platform, Puppynet, Shibarium is boasting of an average total daily transaction of 166,310, a figure that might form the baseline to which other records will be compared.

The Shibarium protocol has proven its hardiness over the past few weeks since its launch. Despite the protocol jamming on the first day of launch as a result of traffic, considerable effort has been put in place to scale the network in a bid to position it to handle the load projected.

With so much fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) being spread in the community per the initial scrambled launch, the credibility of the team it assembled to achieve the needed scalability, including those from Polygon, has, to a very large extent restored confidence in the community.

As it stands, the Shibarium protocol has been operating normally, with a total transaction record pegged at 38,119,325 since the inception of the blockchain.

September is for sailing

With the August strain now over, Shibarium is now setting a new course for a series of new highs in this new month. Boasting an impressive average block time of five seconds, the Shibarium push is now primed for more embrace beyond the current load it is carrying.

As an Ethereum scaling solution, Shibarium is operating in an industry that is currently being dominated by the likes of Polygon zkEVM, Optimism, Arbitrum and zkSync. However, competing as a forerunner will take a convincing influx of transactions this month to chart a new course and help reposition the Shiba Inu protocol as a one-of-a-kind meme coin project with impressive ambitions.