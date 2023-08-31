Major Japanese Exchange Adds Polygon Support for Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Thu, 08/31/2023 - 15:48
article image
Alex Dovbnya
OKCoinJapan, major cryptocurrency exchange in Japan, has announced that it will extend Polygon chain support for Shiba Inu (SHIB) and DAI starting Sept. 7
Major Japanese Exchange Adds Polygon Support for Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Major Japanese cryptocurrency exchange OKCoinJapan announced today that it will add Polygon chain support for two cryptocurrencies: Shiba Inu (SHIB) and DAI.

The support is scheduled to start on Sept. 7 at 5:00 p.m. JST. Both digital assets are compatible with the Ethereum ERC20 chain.

As reported by U.Today, OKCoin Japan initially added support for SHIB in February.

With the introduction of Polygon support, users will have more flexibility for entry and exit transactions of these tokens.

The exchange has already been offering multichain support for other prominent cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Arbitrum (ARB), Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC) and Palette (PLT).

Polygon, formerly known as Matic, serves as a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, aiming to provide faster and cheaper transactions. 

By adding Polygon support, OKCoinJapan could potentially reduce transaction costs for its user base, given Polygon's efficiency compared to traditional Ethereum transactions.

As of today, the price of SHIB stands at $0.00000814, with a market capitalization of approximately $4.8 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of around $94.7 million.

The move by OKCoinJapan to add Polygon support for SHIB could potentially increase its liquidity and make it more accessible to a broader audience.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 31
08/31/2023 - 15:33
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 31
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shibarium Token BONE Smashes Big Adoption Milestone: Details
08/31/2023 - 15:18
Shibarium Token BONE Smashes Big Adoption Milestone: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple CTO Shows XRP Tweet That Attracts ‘Insane Number’ of Scammers
08/31/2023 - 15:12
Ripple CTO Shows XRP Tweet That Attracts ‘Insane Number’ of Scammers
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan