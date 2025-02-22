Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Shibarium Daily Transactions Drop 99%: Details

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 22/02/2025 - 11:10
    Advertisement
    Shibarium Daily Transactions Drop 99%: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the last seven days, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has dropped in value by a significant 8.09%. The dog-themed meme coin has fallen more profound in the previous 30 days, declining by 22.81%. SHIB’s massive loss in the cryptocurrency market has likely affected Shibarium transactions.

    Advertisement

    Shibarium transaction volume hits alarming low

    Shibariumscan data shows that transactions on the Ethereum-based Layer-2 scaling solution have crashed by a staggering 99%, with daily volume transactions currently at 52,410 per day.

    Notably, about a week ago, on Feb. 14, Shibarium's daily transactions stood at 4.64 million transactions per day. This difference reveals the massive decline that the protocol has witnessed in the past seven days.

    Related
    Shibarium Might Hit First Major Milestone of 2025 in Days: Details
    Thu, 01/02/2025 - 09:38
    Shibarium Might Hit First Major Milestone of 2025 in Days: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Analysts say the plunge in transaction count shows the SHIB community has not actively engaged with Shibarium. This lack of interest is likely a result of the bearish performance of SHIB in the same time frame.

    The price of SHIB in the last seven days dropped from $0.00001667 to $0.00001487 as the meme coin continued nose-diving. SHIB’s rebound attempt met with resistance at the $0.0000160 level, triggering another downward journey.

    As of this writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001543, a 2.14% decrease in the last 24 hours. Its trading volume has registered an uptick of 42.60% to $247.17 million within the same period.

    Bearish sentiment among SHIB investors and whales

    Experts note that beyond the renewed interest shown by SHIB traders, the developing team needs to focus on growing the ecosystem. They insist the crash in daily transactions and SHIB's declining value are closely linked.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trillionaires Disappearing? Worrying Data
    Thu, 02/20/2025 - 11:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trillionaires Disappearing? Worrying Data
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    This suggests that if SHIB appreciates, investors will likely engage in increased transactions on the protocol.

    For instance, SHIB whales have also stayed away from transacting recently, likely due to the price performance. As reported by U.Today, the number of SHIB whales’ transfers recorded a massive 93% drop, sparking concerns about the token’s future outlook.

    #Shibarium #Shiba Inu

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 22, 2025 - 10:52
    XRP Volume Up 55%, What's Happening?
    News
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Feb 22, 2025 - 10:19
    XRP, ADA, SHIB, DOGE in Red as Crypto Liquidations Top $556 Million
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Sets Industry Benchmark with Full Disclosure of Liquidation Data
    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shibarium Daily Transactions Drop 99%: Details
    XRP Volume Up 55%, What's Happening?
    XRP, ADA, SHIB, DOGE in Red as Crypto Liquidations Top $556 Million
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD