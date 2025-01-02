Advertisement
AD

    Shibarium Might Hit First Major Milestone of 2025 in Days: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shibarium might breach 750 million transaction count milestone soon
    Thu, 2/01/2025 - 9:38
    A
    A
    A
    Shibarium Might Hit First Major Milestone of 2025 in Days: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shibarium, the Shiba Inu Ethereum-based Layer-2 scaling solution, is showing signs of growing adoption. After the daily transaction count dropped as low as 4.51 million on Dec. 24 and 4.63 million on Dec. 29, the transaction metrics are now back to peak levels of 4.78 million. If this daily transaction count is maintained, the protocol might hit a major milestone in days.

    Advertisement

    Shibarium and historic trends of 2024

    Over the past year, Shibarium recorded some milestones that put it at the forefront of the emerging Ethereum L2 protocols. As reported by U.Today, the protocol crossed the 670,000,000 transaction milestone in mid-December. This massive record comes in less than 18 months since its official launch.

    Related
    Shibarium Reboots With 4.77 Million Transactions, Is 10M Possible?
    Wed, 01/01/2025 - 13:05
    Shibarium Reboots With 4.77 Million Transactions, Is 10M Possible?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    At the time of writing, the Shibarium total transactions come in at 740,151,335 per data from the Shibariumscam platform. The protocol could hit the 750 million milestone in about three days at the current daily transaction count rate.

    Article image
    Shibarium Daily Transaction Count. Source: Shibariumscan

    This count is a sign of the adoption of the L2 relative to its peers. While Base Network and Arbitrum remain the top Ethereum L2 per the most important metrics, Shibarium is registering itself as a protocol to watch.

    Not just transaction count

    Shibarium is thriving in more ways than just the transaction count. The protocol crossed the 8 million block production milestone and is on track to breach the 9 million count in weeks.

    In addition, the wallet addresses hosted on the network are 2,064,588, a sign of the L2's growing user base. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu Lead Unveils Limited Edition Surprise for SHIB: The Metaverse
    Tue, 12/31/2024 - 11:56
    Shiba Inu Lead Unveils Limited Edition Surprise for SHIB: The Metaverse
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Overall, the embrace of Shibarium offers a unique liftoff to Shiba Inu (SHIB) as a token. With a direct correlation between advances in Shibarium and SHIB price, the recovery in the past few days has also translated to growth for the token.

    At the time of writing, the price of SHIB has jumped 6.95% to $0.00002239 in the first sustained uptick of the new year.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 2, 2025 - 9:27
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Made Him 'Very Rich' and Will Make Even Richer
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 2, 2025 - 8:37
    Bitcoin (BTC) Loses 97% in Volume From Peak, but Price Is Up: Details
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines
    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shibarium Might Hit First Major Milestone of 2025 in Days: Details
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Made Him 'Very Rich' and Will Make Even Richer
    Bitcoin (BTC) Loses 97% in Volume From Peak, but Price Is Up: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD