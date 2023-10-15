Shiba Inu's Shibarium Surges to All-Time High With 26 Million BONE Tokens Staked

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu's Shibarium reaches historic high with 26 million BONE tokens staked, reflecting surge in community engagement and confidence
Sun, 10/15/2023 - 12:54
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Surges to All-Time High With 26 Million BONE Tokens Staked
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a groundbreaking development, Shiba Inu's Shibarium has set a new milestone with a staggering 26 million BONE tokens staked. This achievement marks a historic high for the Layer-2 blockchain, signifying an unparalleled level of engagement from network participants.

Related
Here's Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) 5 Trillion Drop Could Be Good Sign

The remarkable surge in staked tokens underscores the unwavering confidence of the community in Shibarium's capabilities. Leading the pack of validators is Unification, boasting an impressive 5.36 million BONE tokens in its pool. Following closely are ShibArmy Asia and ShibArmy Africa, with 2.84 million BONE and 2.27 million BONE, respectively.

Notably, these validators have maintained a flawless 100% uptime, contributing significantly to the network's stability and security.

""
Shibarium network overview

Staking on Shibarium involves the delegation of tokens to validator nodes responsible for verifying transactions and upholding the network's integrity. The stringent process of becoming a validator includes a manual application and interview procedure, ensuring that only secure hands are entrusted with this critical responsibility.

Winning streak

Shibarium's achievements do not stop here; the blockchain has achieved significant milestones in its short history. With over 3 million successfully completed transactions, 1.254 million addresses and 1.15 million blocks produced, Shibarium has proven its mettle despite its recent full launch on Aug. 28.

Related
Shiba Inu Profitability Jumps as SHIB Price Regains Key Level

This momentous surge in staked tokens not only solidifies Shibarium's position in the crypto space but also highlights the growing confidence of the community in its potential. As Shibarium continues to reach new heights, the future appears promising for Shiba Inu's innovative blockchain platform.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium #BONE
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image XRP: This Key Metric Reflects Sustained Growth
2023/10/15 12:54
XRP: This Key Metric Reflects Sustained Growth
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Here's Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) 5 Trillion Drop Could Be Good Sign
2023/10/15 12:54
Here's Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) 5 Trillion Drop Could Be Good Sign
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval Is Almost Done Deal, Bloomberg Analysts Argue
2023/10/15 12:54
Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval Is Almost Done Deal, Bloomberg Analysts Argue
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya