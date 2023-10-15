Shiba Inu's Shibarium Surges to All-Time High With 26 Million BONE Tokens Staked

In a groundbreaking development, Shiba Inu's Shibarium has set a new milestone with a staggering 26 million BONE tokens staked. This achievement marks a historic high for the Layer-2 blockchain, signifying an unparalleled level of engagement from network participants.

The remarkable surge in staked tokens underscores the unwavering confidence of the community in Shibarium's capabilities. Leading the pack of validators is Unification, boasting an impressive 5.36 million BONE tokens in its pool. Following closely are ShibArmy Asia and ShibArmy Africa, with 2.84 million BONE and 2.27 million BONE, respectively.

Notably, these validators have maintained a flawless 100% uptime, contributing significantly to the network's stability and security.

Staking on Shibarium involves the delegation of tokens to validator nodes responsible for verifying transactions and upholding the network's integrity. The stringent process of becoming a validator includes a manual application and interview procedure, ensuring that only secure hands are entrusted with this critical responsibility.

Winning streak

Shibarium's achievements do not stop here; the blockchain has achieved significant milestones in its short history. With over 3 million successfully completed transactions, 1.254 million addresses and 1.15 million blocks produced, Shibarium has proven its mettle despite its recent full launch on Aug. 28.

This momentous surge in staked tokens not only solidifies Shibarium's position in the crypto space but also highlights the growing confidence of the community in its potential. As Shibarium continues to reach new heights, the future appears promising for Shiba Inu's innovative blockchain platform.