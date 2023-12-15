Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu's Shibarium Boosted by Exciting Wallet Connect Feature

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Shibarium blockchain network has enhanced its user interface by integrating Wallet Connect
Fri, 12/15/2023 - 17:53
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Boosted by Exciting Wallet Connect Feature
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Wallet Connect integration has been officially rolled out for Shibarium, the layer-2 solution of the Shiba Inu meme coin project. 

Advertisement

Wallet Connect, a protocol for connecting decentralized applications to mobile wallets using end-to-end encryption, allows users to interact with any DApp without compromising their wallet’s security. 

This development marks a pivotal step for Shibarium, which is fast gaining traction in the decentralized finance space.

Streamlined user experience 

The integration of Wallet Connect on Shibarium offers users a more streamlined experience. 

Advertisement

By simply scanning a QR code, users can now securely authorize transactions from their mobile wallets. 

Related
SHIB Price Analysis for December 15

This feature eliminates the need to manually input sensitive security information, thus reducing the risk of phishing attacks and security breaches. 

Wallet Connect's interoperability between desktop and mobile platforms is poised to boost user engagement on Shibarium’s network.

Shibarium's expanding ecosystem

Shibarium's ecosystem shows robust activity and growth, as indicated by the latest statistics from the Shibarium blockchain explorer. 

The platform has processed over 115 million transactions and supports more than 1.3 million wallet addresses.

Notably, the daily transaction volume has surged to 7.24 million transactions per day. Shibarium’s native token, BONE, is currently priced at $0.787, contributing to a market capitalization of $196 million.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Price Analysis for December 15
2023/12/15 18:18
SHIB Price Analysis for December 15
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Cardano-Linked SingularityNet Announces AI Partnership With Fetch.AI: Details
2023/12/15 18:18
Cardano-Linked SingularityNet Announces AI Partnership With Fetch.AI: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Major Japanese Exchange Adds Support for SHIB, BTC Predicted to Surge to $80,000 in 2024, Ripple's New Campaign Emerges in London Underground: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/12/15 18:18
Major Japanese Exchange Adds Support for SHIB, BTC Predicted to Surge to $80,000 in 2024, Ripple's New Campaign Emerges in London Underground: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

SHIB Price Analysis for December 15
SHIB Price Analysis for December 15
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Boosted by Exciting Wallet Connect Feature
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Boosted by Exciting Wallet Connect Feature
Cardano-Linked SingularityNet Announces AI Partnership With Fetch.AI: Details
Cardano-Linked SingularityNet Announces AI Partnership With Fetch.AI: Details
Major Japanese Exchange Adds Support for SHIB, BTC Predicted to Surge to $80,000 in 2024, Ripple's New Campaign Emerges in London Underground: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Major Japanese Exchange Adds Support for SHIB, BTC Predicted to Surge to $80,000 in 2024, Ripple's New Campaign Emerges in London Underground: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
BONK Surpasses DOGE and SHIB in Trading Volume
BONK Surpasses DOGE and SHIB in Trading Volume
Cardano (ADA) Shockingly Ranks Next to Bitcoin (BTC) in This Area
Cardano (ADA) Shockingly Ranks Next to Bitcoin (BTC) in This Area
Bitcoin Halving's Approximate Date Figured out by Glassnode
Bitcoin Halving's Approximate Date Figured out by Glassnode
XRP Community Alerted to This Scam Method: Details
XRP Community Alerted to This Scam Method: Details
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 15
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 15
Binance Issues Important Warning as It Plans to Perform Wallet Maintenance
Binance Issues Important Warning as It Plans to Perform Wallet Maintenance
Show all
Advertisement
AD