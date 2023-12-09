Shibarium Hits Major Milestone as Total Transactions Cross 66 Million

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu Layer-2 platform Shibarium has crossed a major milestone in terms of total blocks processed. According to Shibariumscan data, Shibarium has crossed 2 million total blocks, which are now at 2,022,885.

Shibarium's total transactions have increased dramatically in recent days, surpassing 66 million. It is worth noting that Shibarium has consistently maintained an average of 7.5 million daily transactions since Dec. 2.

Momentum skyrocketed last weekend when it first saw an impressive 5.1 million daily transactions. As a result, total transactions surpassed 12 million.

Since that time, Shibarium has added an astounding 54 million transactions, pushing the total count beyond 66 million since its inception in late August. The current figure now stands at 66,391,016.

Wallet addresses have also seen an increase, now presently 1,301,226, per Shibariumscan data.

During the week, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya confirmed the rise of Shibarium transactions, stating that these were not spam transactions but rather SRC-20 minting activity. As a result, thousands of BONE tokens were spent on transaction fees, preparing the stage for the much-anticipated SHIB token burn.

Shiba Inu lead's tweet sparks speculation

Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, has shared a screenshot of a telegram message from Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama, in which he teased a game-changing announcement.

"Moreover, to be honest, I have such a game-changing announcement in the works," Kusama said.

"The amount is huge. Everything has to be handled sensitively. Kindly be patient and refrain from spreading misinformation. Let's await official information for accurate details," Lucie said in a separate tweet.

In another positive development, Shiba Inu partner Shibacals announced a new celebrity NFT collectibles drop expected to launch on Dec. 20.

Shibacals announced that it was making exclusive collectibles for American musician Busta Rhymes, with physical prototypes currently in the works.