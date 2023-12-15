SHIB Price Analysis for December 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The correction has continued on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has fallen by 1.4% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is trading near the local support level of $0.00000973.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, there is a high chance to see a breakout tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A bearish picture can also be seen on the longer time frame. If the bar closes with no long wick, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.00000950 area shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB needs time to get more power for a further move. In this case, consolidation in the area of $0.000009-$0.00001 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000971 at press time.