SHIB Price Analysis for December 15

Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect further rise of SHIB by end of week?
Fri, 12/15/2023 - 18:00
The correction has continued on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has fallen by 1.4% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is trading near the local support level of $0.00000973. 

If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, there is a high chance to see a breakout tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A bearish picture can also be seen on the longer time frame. If the bar closes with no long wick, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.00000950 area shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB needs time to get more power for a further move. In this case, consolidation in the area of $0.000009-$0.00001 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000971 at press time.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

