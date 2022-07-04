Shiba Inu's Lead Dev Has Something to Say to SHIB Community; Price Consolidates at Support

News
Mon, 07/04/2022 - 13:57
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
At time of publication, SHIB was trading up 2.30% at $0.0000102
Shiba Inu's Lead Dev Has Something to Say to SHIB Community; Price Consolidates at Support
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shytoshi Kusama, lead developer of Shiba Inu, might have something to say to the SHIB community as he tweeted, "Today I write. Tomorrow I will have a LOT to say #Shibarmy."

While there seem to be a lot of unanswered questions in the hearts of several Shiba Inu community members, it does not yet becloud the fact that expectations remain concerning upcoming Shiba Inu projects and implementations.

As reported in May by U.Today, Shiba Inu's main financial components, Shibarium, SHI and SHIBFE, are in development and on the verge of completion. Shytoshi Kusama shared his timeline expectations in a blog post at the time: "I refuse to give any hard dates at this time, but I expect to see one or multiple of these technologies before the end of summer or very early fall."

Shibarium, a Layer 2 blockchain that uses BONE as gas, serves as the foundation for all ongoing SHIB projects. The Shibarium Financial Ecosystem (SHIBFE), which is also linked to SHI Development, applies to SHIB's financial solutions, while SHI refers to Shiba Inu's stablecoin solution.

Shibarium Public Beta may launch in Q3, 2022, according to recent updates provided by Unification.

Shiba Inu price consolidates at $0.00001

Shiba Inu dropped an additional zero as its price recovered once again to support levels of $0.00001 on July 4. Shiba Inu consolidated above $0.00001 from the middle of May until the beginning of June, indicating it as a support. SHIB fell beneath this support as a result of market declines, flipping it into a short-term barrier.

At the time of publication, SHIB was trading up 2.30% at $0.0000102, oscillating in a tight range for the last five days. According to the Shibburn Twitter handle, over 132,886,347 SHIB tokens have been burned since the previous day, and 17 transactions have been made.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image 18.8 Million Dogecoin Bought by Whale with 40 Million XRP
07/04/2022 - 16:05
18.8 Million Dogecoin Bought by Whale with 40 Million XRP
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SHIB and DOGE Accepted by Uber Eats, BTC and ETH Signal Incoming Turnaround, Colombia to Use XRPL for Land Registry: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
07/04/2022 - 16:00
SHIB and DOGE Accepted by Uber Eats, BTC and ETH Signal Incoming Turnaround, Colombia to Use XRPL for Land Registry: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Bitcoin May Continue to Suffer, Says Ark Invest Analyst
07/04/2022 - 15:58
Bitcoin May Continue to Suffer, Says Ark Invest Analyst
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya