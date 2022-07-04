Shiba Inu's Lead Dev Has Something to Say to SHIB Community; Price Consolidates at Support

At time of publication, SHIB was trading up 2.30% at $0.0000102

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shytoshi Kusama, lead developer of Shiba Inu, might have something to say to the SHIB community as he tweeted, "Today I write. Tomorrow I will have a LOT to say #Shibarmy."

Today I write. Tomorrow I will have a LOT to say #Shibarmy. — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) July 3, 2022

While there seem to be a lot of unanswered questions in the hearts of several Shiba Inu community members, it does not yet becloud the fact that expectations remain concerning upcoming Shiba Inu projects and implementations.

As reported in May by U.Today, Shiba Inu's main financial components, Shibarium, SHI and SHIBFE, are in development and on the verge of completion. Shytoshi Kusama shared his timeline expectations in a blog post at the time: "I refuse to give any hard dates at this time, but I expect to see one or multiple of these technologies before the end of summer or very early fall."

Shibarium, a Layer 2 blockchain that uses BONE as gas, serves as the foundation for all ongoing SHIB projects. The Shibarium Financial Ecosystem (SHIBFE), which is also linked to SHI Development, applies to SHIB's financial solutions, while SHI refers to Shiba Inu's stablecoin solution.

Shibarium Public Beta may launch in Q3, 2022, according to recent updates provided by Unification.

Shiba Inu price consolidates at $0.00001

Shiba Inu dropped an additional zero as its price recovered once again to support levels of $0.00001 on July 4. Shiba Inu consolidated above $0.00001 from the middle of May until the beginning of June, indicating it as a support. SHIB fell beneath this support as a result of market declines, flipping it into a short-term barrier.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 132,886,347 $SHIB tokens burned and 17 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) July 4, 2022

At the time of publication, SHIB was trading up 2.30% at $0.0000102, oscillating in a tight range for the last five days. According to the Shibburn Twitter handle, over 132,886,347 SHIB tokens have been burned since the previous day, and 17 transactions have been made.