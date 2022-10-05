Shiba Inu's BONE Sees 205% Rise in Volume as Price Tumbles, What's Happening?

Wed, 10/05/2022 - 14:56
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
BONE's price perpetuating declines, leading many to speculate
Shiba Inu's BONE Sees 205% Rise in Volume as Price Tumbles, What's Happening?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As per CoinMarketCap data, the trading volume for Shiba Inu's governance token, BONE, suddenly rose by over 205%. BONE's price, however, perpetuated its declines, leading many to speculate what might be going on. At the time of publication, BONE was changing hands at $1.12, down 13.47% in the last 24 hours.

CoinMarketCap
Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), Courtesy: CoinMarketCap

Higher volatility typically leads to an increase in trading volumes for any asset as seasoned traders buy and sell in enormous quantities to capture profits.

Similarly, the rise in BONE volume may have been caused by investors looking to buy BONE at its current lows. Traders may have been scrambling to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the recent price volatility. However, some observers claim that the total number of units transferred between buyers and sellers, or trading volume, is an unreliable indicator of investor positioning.

Related
Shiba Inu's BONE Price Suddenly Spikes 20%, Trading Volumes Surge 255%

Bone was a top gainer in August as it rose above the $2 mark to set a yearly high of $2.39 on Aug. 30. Shortly after touching this peak, BONE's price declined to enter a range. Bulls could not sustain above the $1.63 mark at the close of September, sparking further declines. While the exact reason for the dump remains unknown, many suspect it to be the result of uncertainty regarding the Shibarium launch.

No official date yet for Shibarium

According to Shiba Inu's lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, the team has not given any official date yet for the Shibarium release. In its most recent update, Unification, the Layer 2 Shibarium builder, offered Q3, 2022, or soon after as the time the Shibarium public beta might launch.

In September, BONE minting was officially halted, as the current supply had exceeded 230 million. Upcoming Layer 2 Shibarium will require 20 million BONE to be secured for the operation of the protocol, in which rewards for validators and gas will be reserved. Additionally, it is known that delegators will be rewarded in BONE for their efforts and for playing their assigned roles in the blockchain.

In a positive development, the Shiba Inu team announced that Oct. 6 would be the official download date for the SHIB CCG game.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Bitcoin Bulls Could Eye $25,000 Next, Analyst Says
10/05/2022 - 15:55
Bitcoin Bulls Could Eye $25,000 Next, Analyst Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 5
10/05/2022 - 15:43
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 5
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Breaking: Japan Reveals Plans to Accelerate NFT, Metaverse Investments
10/05/2022 - 15:26
Breaking: Japan Reveals Plans to Accelerate NFT, Metaverse Investments
Wahid PessarlayWahid Pessarlay