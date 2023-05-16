Shiba Inu’s BONE and BabyDoge Tokens Score Major Listing

Tue, 05/16/2023 - 06:22
article image
Alex Dovbnya
In a move set to excite meme coin enthusiasts, Tarmex, a leading digital asset exchange, has announced the listing of Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) and Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) today
Tarmex, a popular digital asset exchange, announced it will be listing Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) and Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) today.

As of 08:00 UTC, users of the platform have been able to deposit these tokens in anticipation of trading.

The exchange has established trading pairs of BONE/USDT and BABYDOGE/USDT, further expanding the reach of these tokens in the crypto market.

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) and Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) are both decentralized cryptocurrencies, and part of the growing menagerie of 'meme coins'. BONE is a governance token for the ShibaSwap platform, a decentralized exchange built on the Ethereum network. It allows token holders to participate in decision making and earn rewards. Baby Doge Coin, another popular meme coin, was launched in Q2 2021. It is a deflationary coin with an integrated smart staking system built in to reward holders.

In terms of recent price performance, Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) has shown a slight uptick, with a 5.7% increase over the last day to stand at $0.000000002217. Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), meanwhile, has experienced a more modest 1.3% increase, bringing its price to $0.784075. The listing on Tarmex is expected to bring more liquidity and potentially further price action for these tokens.

Notably, this is is far from the first exchange listing for either of these tokens. BONE is also available on other major exchanges such as OKX and Poloniex. BABYDOGE, too, has listings on Houbi and Poloniex. With their expanding presence on multiple platforms, both tokens are increasing their visibility and accessibility for investors worldwide

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

