Shiba Inu's Biggest Holding Among Whales Title Surprisingly Taken Away by FTT Token

News
Fri, 01/14/2022 - 10:12
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu and FTT token clash for first place among whale-tier wallet holdings
Shiba Inu's Biggest Holding Among Whales Title Surprisingly Taken Away by FTT Token
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Shiba Inu loses first place as the biggest holding among whale-tier accounts as FTX token reaches first place on WhaleStats tracker with $1.63 billion worth of holdings on the 1,000 largest Ethereum wallets.

SHIB's run to $1.6 billion

U.Today previously covered that the meme-based cryptocurrency reached the $1.6 billion capitalization mark in the largest Ethereum wallets, adding almost $200 million in less than 24 hours.

Related
CoinMarketCap Debunks Shiba Inu "Fake" Contract Addresses Accusations Made by Official Shiba Team

The strong spike in the value of holdings is based on the buying power that appeared yesterday on the market after Shiba Inu jumped almost 20% in price following the overall cryptocurrency market recovery.

Related
Here's Why DOGE, SHIB and FLOKI Are Important for Crypto Space, David Gokhshtein Believes

After a rapid price increase, SHIB has formed a $130 million margin against second place on the whale holdings list. Additionally, each market metric of Shiba Inu was shining green after the short-term rally of the asset.

FTT's jump to first place

With an almost $200 million margin against Shiba Inu, FTT was less likely to overthrow the meme token in less than 24 hours and take first place, but due to the strong price action on the market and the sudden appearance of incoming buying power from whales, the token was able to take first place once again.

FTT Holdings
Source: WhaleStats 

According to data from TradingView, FTX token received a slight volume increase since Jan. 4 after the altcoin market recovery began. In addition to that, FTT has shown a 20% price increase in the last six days, replicating Shib's performance.

At press time, FTT trades at $41 with 2.5% daily growth, while its market competitor, Shiba Inu, shows 6% daily growth, trading at $0.000031.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 14
01/14/2022 - 11:14
BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image 8 Million Dogecoin Just Bought by This ETH Whale as Tesla Starts Accepting DOGE
01/14/2022 - 11:05
8 Million Dogecoin Just Bought by This ETH Whale as Tesla Starts Accepting DOGE
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin Reaches Completion of Its Death Cross as Price Dips Below $43K
01/14/2022 - 10:03
Bitcoin Reaches Completion of Its Death Cross as Price Dips Below $43K
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide