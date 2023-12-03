Shiba Inu Sets Fire to Over Half Billion SHIB, Weekly Burn Rate Up 961%

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to Shibburn, the Shiba Inu weekly burn rate is up 961.53%, as over half a billion SHIB were burned in this period.

In the past seven days, a total of 527,485,988 SHIB tokens were burned in 44 transactions. This amounted to $4430.88 in monetary terms.

The week before saw a paltry 49,691,122 SHIB tokens burned, the lowest in months. The daily SHIB burn rate is also seeing a 644.86% spike, with a total of 20,515,829 SHIB tokens burned in nine transactions in the last 24 hours.

In the last 7 days, there have been a total of 527,485,988 $SHIB tokens burned and 44 transactions. #SHIB pic.twitter.com/INPH5LR5Wk — Shibburn (@shibburn) December 3, 2023

Shiba Inu burns are on the rise as optimism grows in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Shibarium has reached a new high of 7.4 million daily transactions. The Shiba Inu Layer 2 protocol had 5.1 million daily transactions the day prior, signifying a 500-fold increase from an average of 10,000 daily transactions.

Following the massive surge in transactions, Shibarium reached the 20 million total transactions milestone, hitting 20,493,282 at press time, according to Shibariumscan.

Shiba Inu community gets warning

Shibarmy Scam Alerts, an X account dedicated to protecting the Shiba Inu community and uncovering scams, has issued a critical warning to the Shiba Inu community. It states that certain links on CoinMarketCap are redirecting unsuspecting users to fraudulent Discord servers, where they are prompted to connect their wallets for purported verification before gaining access to the server.

Users are cautioned to be vigilant because this method allows unauthorized access to wallets, potentially exposing them to a loss of funds.

Shiba Inu users are encouraged to verify the legitimacy of Discord servers by researching projects from numerous sources and ensuring consistent information. They should also be cautious, double-checking URLs before clicking on any links, and refrain from connecting their wallets without first completing comprehensive verification.