Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Torches 11 Million SHIB as Burn Rate Jumps 367%

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu burn rate is in recovery mode
    Sat, 19/10/2024 - 13:20
    Shiba Inu Torches 11 Million SHIB as Burn Rate Jumps 367%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu, the dog-themed cryptocurrency, has recorded a 367% jump in burn rate, sending over 11.5 million SHIB to dead wallets. According to Shibburn’s update, the burn occurred only in two transactions.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu community efforts and SHIB supply overview

    Within the last 24 hours, the community incinerated a total of 11,696,177 SHIB to control the circulating supply. The first transaction saw 3,271,537 SHIB incinerated, and a second transaction occurred hours later.

    Related
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket on All Time Frames: What's Happening?
    Fri, 10/18/2024 - 14:59
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket on All Time Frames: What's Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    The second, more than twice the first, saw 8,424,639 SHIB sent to a dead wallet, completing the day’s transaction. As it stands, Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,268,792,658,296, with the circulating supply at 583,543,594,573,618. Meanwhile, 5,725,198,084,677 SHIB have been staked, with the burned SHIB coming in at 410,731,207,341,703 SHIB.

    The current burn rate signals the community's commitment to boosting deflation in the ecosystem and stabilizing prices. Additionally, it indicates positive market sentiment overall on the asset, especially from holders.

    Price action and market sentiment

    As of this writing, the price of SHIB has risen by 2.43% to $0.00001929. However, this price increase has yet to trigger renewed interest from investors in the crypto asset. The market volume was still down by 9.96%, at $463.07 million.

    The community expects things to switch up soon if the meme coin can sustain its current price trajectory. However, they have called on Shiba Inu’s development team to effectively tackle the increasing fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) that has continued to sway the asset’s performance.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Witnesses Mysterious $2 Million Whale Activity on Major US Exchange
    Fri, 10/18/2024 - 15:58
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Witnesses Mysterious $2 Million Whale Activity on Major US Exchange
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    In a U.Today report, Shiba Inu’s marketing lead, Lucie, explained that developers were actively working on projects that Shytoshi Kusama had announced earlier. Lucie assured users not to pay attention to the figures, as they have been inflated by those who barely invested in SHIB but have other tokens.

    One such project is the Shib DAO Foundation, which will transform the governance structure.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 19, 2024 - 13:00
    BlackRock: Most Investors Buy BTC via Bitcoin ETFs
    News
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Title news
    News
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:45
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Awakens After 10 Years as BTC Briefly Touched $69,000
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Ape On Launches Innovative Token Locking for Secure Project Launches on Solana
    $KERORO Hits Solana With A Seismic Shift Expected
    Pell Network Secures $3M Funding to Build Omnichain DVS Network
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Torches 11 Million SHIB as Burn Rate Jumps 367%
    BlackRock: Most Investors Buy BTC via Bitcoin ETFs
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Awakens After 10 Years as BTC Briefly Touched $69,000
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD