Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 7,911% as Price Eyes New High

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu sustains its massive burn rate to boost price
    Tue, 15/10/2024 - 10:25
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 7,911% as Price Eyes New High
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is back on track after its burn rate picked up a massive surge for the second time. After igniting by over 14,000% on Oct. 14, the meme coin has soared further by 7,911%. With the latest burn rate surge, 281,888,884 SHIB were finally sent to dead wallets today.

    Advertisement

    What growing burn rate means

    For Shiba Inu, the burn rate signifies many things. First, it shows the project's and community's commitment to deflating the excess supply. Second, it shows how healthy the protocol is in a given time period, as higher burn rates show positive sentiment on the market overall. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu Rival Neiro Gains 4,869% in Astounding Price Rally
    Mon, 10/14/2024 - 15:56
    Shiba Inu Rival Neiro Gains 4,869% in Astounding Price Rally
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    With the recent burn rate, Shiba Inu has increased the total burnt tokens to 410,731,181,056,899 SHIB. Drawing on this, the token’s circulating supply is now down to 583,538,056,599,858 SHIB.

    The biggest contribution to this burn rate comes from a wallet with the address "0xa9d…3e43." This community member burnt a total of 277 million SHIB.

    The community remains committed to reducing this circulating supply so the price might gain appreciable value. The burn rate is typically pitched alongside price rallies, and for now, every Shiba Inu performance metric is in a positive range overall.

    Price impact

    Today, a general sentiment boost in the Shiba Inu ecosystem has impacted prices. At the time of writing, the SHIB price was changing hands for $0.00001837, up 1.87% in 24 hours. Notably, the token has seen mild growth over the past week in its attempt to breach the $0.00002 price level.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Lead Dispels Claim of Billion-Dollar SHIB Wallets
    Mon, 10/14/2024 - 14:53
    Shiba Inu Lead Dispels Claim of Billion-Dollar SHIB Wallets
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    While the "Uptober" rally has yet to form in the SHIB ecosystem fully, the price appears on track to retest new highs. Despite the recent failure to push toward the $0.00002 target, the positive burn rate might help it achieve this milestone if sustained.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 10:14
    Bitcoin Market Cap to Reach $50 Trillion: Blackrock CEO
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 9:21
    Ripple to Kick Off Swell Event. Will XRP Price Surge?
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Minutes Network Appoints Gaming & Web3 Veteran Jamie King, Former Rockstar Co-Founder, as Chief Marketing Officer
    FILLiquid Launches FIG Staking to Introduce Revenue Sharing for Its FIL Borrowing Platform
    Potech Launches Unparalleled AI Risk Assessment Service in the Middle East at GITEX 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 7,911% as Price Eyes New High
    Bitcoin Market Cap to Reach $50 Trillion: Blackrock CEO
    Ripple to Kick Off Swell Event. Will XRP Price Surge?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD