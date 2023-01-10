Shiba Inu to Be Featured at World's Top Men's Fashion Showcase

Tue, 01/10/2023 - 12:09
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
SHIB is kicking off 2023 with new collaborations
Shiba Inu to Be Featured at World's Top Men's Fashion Showcase
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu will be showcased at the world's top platform for men's collections, as renowned fashion designer and SHIB partner John Richmond is presenting at the Pitti Immagine UOMO event in Florence.

John Richmond made this known in a tweet wherein he revealed a new collection. "See you there, SHIB army," he added in the tweet.

Related
Shiba Inu Attains "Powerful Partnership" in the Fashion World: Details

Shiba Inu has had a host of collaborations in the past year. One of the most notable was its entry into the fashion world through the John Richmond Partnership.

The cutting-edge fashion partnership, which was inked in February 2022, will see upcoming ramp walks feature SHIB and John Richmond-themed ensembles. The collaboration also saw the creation of NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

SHIB is kicking off 2023 with new collaborations. As reported by U.Today, the Shiba Inu team announced a partnership with the Bugatti Group, a Canada-based manufacturer and distributor of baggage and business accessories.

SHIB donations accepted by Texas Christian University

Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies supported by BitPay are accepted as donations by Texas Christian University for its national championship bid.

As stated in a BitPay blog post, more than ever before, airlines, booking sites and hotel groups are accepting crypto. Multiple airline companies accept Shiba Inu and cryptocurrency payments directly via BitPay. These include AirBaltic, Cryptoturismo, FlightCentre and many others.

Likewise, accommodation bookings with Shiba Inu and cryptocurrencies supported by BitPay are accepted at The D Hotel (Las Vegas), Lodgis (Paris), Cryptoturismo (Global) and many others.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Shibarium Launch Will Trigger Massive Buys of BONE: PawZone Founder
01/10/2023 - 13:45
Shibarium Launch Will Trigger Massive Buys of BONE: PawZone Founder
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Michael Saylor Stays Bullish on Bitcoin, While MicroStrategy (MSTR) up 23% in 2023
01/10/2023 - 13:35
Michael Saylor Stays Bullish on Bitcoin, While MicroStrategy (MSTR) up 23% in 2023
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Scam Alert: Dogecoin Community Warns of Fraudulent New Token
01/10/2023 - 13:25
Scam Alert: Dogecoin Community Warns of Fraudulent New Token
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide