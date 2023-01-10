Shiba Inu to Be Featured at World's Top Men's Fashion Showcase

SHIB is kicking off 2023 with new collaborations

Shiba Inu will be showcased at the world's top platform for men's collections, as renowned fashion designer and SHIB partner John Richmond is presenting at the Pitti Immagine UOMO event in Florence.

John Richmond made this known in a tweet wherein he revealed a new collection. "See you there, SHIB army," he added in the tweet.

Shiba Inu has had a host of collaborations in the past year. One of the most notable was its entry into the fashion world through the John Richmond Partnership.

The cutting-edge fashion partnership, which was inked in February 2022, will see upcoming ramp walks feature SHIB and John Richmond-themed ensembles. The collaboration also saw the creation of NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

SHIB is kicking off 2023 with new collaborations. As reported by U.Today, the Shiba Inu team announced a partnership with the Bugatti Group, a Canada-based manufacturer and distributor of baggage and business accessories.

SHIB donations accepted by Texas Christian University

Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies supported by BitPay are accepted as donations by Texas Christian University for its national championship bid.

As stated in a BitPay blog post, more than ever before, airlines, booking sites and hotel groups are accepting crypto. Multiple airline companies accept Shiba Inu and cryptocurrency payments directly via BitPay. These include AirBaltic, Cryptoturismo, FlightCentre and many others.

Likewise, accommodation bookings with Shiba Inu and cryptocurrencies supported by BitPay are accepted at The D Hotel (Las Vegas), Lodgis (Paris), Cryptoturismo (Global) and many others.