Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu to $0.00005? SHIB Price Pattern Signals Bullish Momentum

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu (SHIB) edges toward $0.00005 as top analyst predicts bullish momentum
Sun, 10/03/2024 - 14:33
Shiba Inu to $0.00005? SHIB Price Pattern Signals Bullish Momentum
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez has recently offered fresh insights into the price chart of Shiba Inu (SHIB), a meme-inspired cryptocurrency gaining traction in the digital asset market. Martinez observed the formation of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the four-hour chart, indicating a potential bullish breakout if the price manages to sustainably close above the $0.000038 resistance level.

Advertisement

Related
3.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening With Meme Token?

The emergence of this triangular pattern, as outlined by Martinez, occurred on March 5 amid significant price fluctuations within the SHIB token market. Following this pattern formation, the volatility in SHIB's price experienced a decline, typical after periods of sharp price movements characterized by large candlesticks. However, such periods of volatility tend to precede further upward or downward movements in price.

Should Martinez's analysis materialize, with a bullish breakout from the triangle pattern, SHIB could potentially surge by as much as 40%, targeting a price of $0.000052. However, the possibility of a bearish scenario cannot be discounted, wherein SHIB may break out of the triangle pattern in a downward direction.

Shiba Inu is top 10, indeed

Despite the uncertainty, SHIB has demonstrated remarkable growth since the beginning of March, more than tripling in price and currently trading at $0.000033. With an overall market capitalization of $19.76 billion, Shiba Inu maintains its position as the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Related
Shiba Inu Surges 6,478% as Burn Rate Explodes in Epic Week: Details

The observed price pattern and Martinez's analysis signal potential bullish momentum for SHIB, with investors closely monitoring its price movements for further indications of market direction. As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, SHIB's performance remains of significant interest to the community, awaiting confirmation of its potential upward trajectory toward the $0.00005 mark.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Fees Skyrocket as Dencun Upgrade Countdown Begins: What to Expect
2024/03/10 14:29
Ethereum (ETH) Fees Skyrocket as Dencun Upgrade Countdown Begins: What to Expect
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Hits ATH on Coinbase: It's More Important Than Price
2024/03/10 14:29
Bitcoin (BTC) Hits ATH on Coinbase: It's More Important Than Price
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Vitalik Buterin Opens Up on Ethereum's Strategy Against Quantum Attacks
2024/03/10 14:29
Vitalik Buterin Opens Up on Ethereum's Strategy Against Quantum Attacks
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Stablecoin Studio on Sui, S3, to Give Sui Developers Compliant Payment Processing Stablecoin Applications
Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, Receives Courtesy Visit From Gluwa
Top 5 AI Cryptocurrency Projects in 2024
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu to $0.00005? SHIB Price Pattern Signals Bullish Momentum
Ethereum (ETH) Fees Skyrocket as Dencun Upgrade Countdown Begins: What to Expect
Bitcoin (BTC) Hits ATH on Coinbase: It's More Important Than Price
Show all