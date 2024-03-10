Advertisement
3.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening With Meme Token?

Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu riding activity surge wave, but what does it mean for price?
Sun, 10/03/2024 - 11:15
Shiba Inu has recently been at the center of surging activity with a staggering 3.7 trillion SHIB tokens transferred in various transactions over a 24-hour period. This frenzy has sparked a narrative full of speculation about implications of those large transfers and the potential effect they might have on the meme token's performance.

Large transactions often indicate a reshuffling of positions by major players, potentially signaling preparations for market moves, like price pumps or sell-offs, that can influence the token’s value.

SHIBUSDT Chart
SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

For instance, transfers from an exchange to a hot wallet might imply that an investor is moving SHIB to a more secure storage option, indicating a long-term holding strategy. Conversely, a transfer to an exchange might hint at an intent to trade or sell, suggesting increased market liquidity.

From a technical analysis perspective, SHIB's price chart reveals a story of heightened volatility and speculative interest. The TradingView chart shows SHIB trading with a robust local support level at the $0.000020 region, an area that has provided a springboard for rebounds in the past. Resistance is looming overhead at the $0.000035 mark, a point where previous rallies have fizzled out.

The recent transaction surge has not yet translated into a significant price shift, keeping SHIB within a familiar range. However, the token's history is punctuated by rapid and unpredictable price movements, and with such a large volume changing hands, the possibility of a reversal cannot be dismissed.

Should the support level fail to hold, SHIB could be looking at a test of lower levels, potentially shaking out weak hands and setting the stage for a fresh price discovery phase.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

