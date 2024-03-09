Advertisement
Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Prediction for March 9

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has rate of SHIB found its local peak yet?
Sat, 9/03/2024 - 15:50
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some coins have already entered a correction phase, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has fallen by 6.35% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is trading near the support level of $0.00003361. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a breakout followed by a drop to the $0.000032-$0.000033 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate is trading within yesterday's bar, which means that neither side has seized the initiative yet.

This statement is also confirmed by the low volume. In this case, sideways trading around $0.000035 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is about to close far from its peak. However, while the price is above the $0.00002966 level, bulls remain more powerful than bears. It means it is too early to think about a trend change.

SHIB is trading at $0.00003464 at press time.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

