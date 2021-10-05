Shiba Inu Surges 70 Percent, Outperforming Dogecoin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has stunned the cryptocurrency community with its stellar really, soaring more than 70% within a single day.

SHIB, which was created as a Dogecoin offshoot, has managed to significantly outperform the original canine cryptocurrency, which is currently up 10% over the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu has recorded a huge increase in its daily trading volume, which skyrocketed to $5.9 billion, according to coin ranking site CoinMarketCap.The impressive figure makes it the fifth most-traded cryptocurrency (behind only Tether, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the Binance USD stablecoin).

As reported by U.Today, the cryptocurrency started trading on the Coinbase exchange in mid-September.

Shiba Inu is still down 64% from its May 10 all-time high of $0.00003791.