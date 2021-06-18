PointPay PointPay

Elon Musk Laughs at SHIBA INU (SHIB) Community As They Claim Nobody Will Use DOGE

Fri, 06/18/2021 - 10:13
article image
Yuri Molchan
Centibillionaire Elon Musk has made fun of the DOGE-rival SHIB community as they claimed that some people only use Dogecoin because of Musk
Tesla and SpaceX chief, billionaire Elon Musk, has posted a response to the recent negative assumption of the Shiba Inu Community about his favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin.

In the thread that touches Cardano’s ADA, billionaire crypto investor Mark Cuban and his recent investment in the DeFi Titan project that then made a rug pull, the conversation turned to Dogecoin.

Prominent DOGE Twitter account “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” has assumed that Dogecoin transaction fees are going to be greatly reduced soon. Still, they said, people are using this meme-coin anyway.

The person behind the anonymous “Shiba Community” account tweeted that nobody is going to use Dogecoin and some are only utilizing it thanks to Elon Musk.

However, the anon opined that as soon as Musk dumps it, DOGE will become useless.

The Shibetoshi Nakamoto responded that this was just an attempt to shill the SHIB coin.

Elon Musk agreed with that, tweeting “ha-ha”.

article image
