    'SHIB Is Our BTC,' Shiba Inu Team Issues Bullish Statement Amid Market Turbulence

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 10/03/2025 - 15:43
    Shiba Inu team lead advocates focusing on long-term building as price falls
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), the dog-themed meme coin, has experienced major bearish pressure on the broader cryptocurrency market. This drawdown is threatening SHIB’s ranking among the top 20 crypto assets. The development has prompted Lucie, SHIB Marketing Lead, to issue a bold statement regarding the ecosystem's future.

    Shiba Inu’s ecosystem and core identity

    Lucie restated an existing idea about the ecosystem in an update shared on X. Notably, Lucie maintains that the term "SHIB" refers to the token itself and the entire Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    In her words, "SHIB is our BTC."

    This implies that SHIB is the foundational asset of the dog-themed meme coin. It is similar to how Bitcoin (BTC) functions as the core of the broader crypto market.

    Lucie listed the various components of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, including but not limited to BONE, SHIB and Shib: The Metaverse. The essence of this is to emphasize that Shiba Inu is more than just a meme coin.

    The marketing lead also clarified that Shiba Inu is an expanding blockchain-based ecosystem with several tokens, NFTs and a metaverse project. Hence, despite the challenges, Lucie teased SHIB as a notable entity in the broader crypto industry.

    Market volatility and SHIB resilience

    Lucie specifically acknowledged the recent market downturn, which has resulted in price fluctuations for most assets. According to her, the downturn is attributable to "manipulation" rather than fundamental weaknesses in the crypto sector.

    However, despite the intense volatility, SHIB recently recorded a 3% surge, and Lucie has encouraged community members to remain focused on the project.

    "There is no reason to stop – only to push harder," Lucie wrote. This reinforces her message of resilience and continued development of the ecosystem. Analysts consider it a move to rally SHIB supporters, particularly as doubts creep in among some due to market fears.

    As of press time, the SHIB price was changing hands for $0.00001277, a 3.3% increase in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data. This follows a 123.49% increase in trading volume to $363.28 million within the same time frame. The spike in trading volume has left many wondering if SHIB whales are back. 

    #Shiba Inu

