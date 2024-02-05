Advertisement
AD

Ryoshi v. Shibarium: Here's What's Known About New L2 With SHIB as Native Token

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Can Ryoshi truly challenge Shibarium's dominance in Shiba Inu ecosystem?
Mon, 5/02/2024 - 15:10
Ryoshi v. Shibarium: Here's What's Known About New L2 With SHIB as Native Token
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In late August 2023, the Shiba Inu ecosystem marked a significant milestone with the introduction of Shibarium. As the new year unfolds, a noteworthy contender has emerged – Ryoshi, a Shiba Inu-centric project also situated as the layer-2 blockchain. This development has set the stage for a measured examination of the evolving dynamics between these two platforms.

Advertisement

Related
Shibarium Just Secured New Massive Milestone

Ryoshi, as detailed in its litepaper, positions itself as a community-driven layer-2 EVM network, employing Polygon CDK technology. According to its documentation, Ryoshi plans to utilize SHIB as a native gas token, fostering systemic utility by establishing a platform for decentralized applications. Notably, the project aims to implement a mechanism where a portion of used SHIB is burned during each transaction.

An essential feature of Ryoshi, according to the documentation, is its commitment to decentralized, community-driven protocol management. The project envisions creating a network owned and operated by the community, a vision that extends to the imminent mainnet launch.

This launch will be complemented by the introduction of a governance token, allowing Ryoshi token holders to participate in voting on proposals and enjoy incentives on the forthcoming staking platform.

Ryoshi v. Shibarium

As Ryoshi positions itself as a contender against the established Shibarium, the Shiba Inu ecosystem anticipates an increase in activity and attention. The competition between these layer-2 blockchains holds implications for the future landscape of Shiba Inu-related projects.

Related
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 254% in New Accounts Activity

Caution is advised, echoing the customary prudence associated with new ventures. Potential investors are urged to conduct comprehensive research before committing capital to this evolving aspect of the crypto space.

#Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Ryoshi
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpasses SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI by These Major Metrics
2024/02/05 15:07
Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpasses SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI by These Major Metrics
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP and Cardano Turn Green in $708 Million ETF Rally
2024/02/05 15:07
XRP and Cardano Turn Green in $708 Million ETF Rally
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin Halving Could Propel BTC Price to $280,000, Here's How
2024/02/05 15:07
Bitcoin Halving Could Propel BTC Price to $280,000, Here's How
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Kodiak Finance Raises $2M Seed Round
Nibiru Chain Secures $12 Million to Fuel Developer-Focused L1 Blockchain
Government Leaders and Industry Titans Set to Discuss MICA Law at Crypto Expo Europe 2024
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ryoshi v. Shibarium: Here's What's Known About New L2 With SHIB as Native Token
Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpasses SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI by These Major Metrics
XRP and Cardano Turn Green in $708 Million ETF Rally
Show all