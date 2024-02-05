DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for February 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has started, with sideways trading on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 0.83% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, traders should pay attention to daily closure in terms of the level of $0.08028. If it happens near it or even above, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.082 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.07958 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has not followed DOGE, going down by 0.58%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the price of SHIB has not accumulated enough power to either grow or fall. The falling volume confirms this statement.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading around the $0.0000090 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000899 at press time.