Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpasses SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI by These Major Metrics

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

In a recently published tweet, on-chain data aggregator IntoTheBlock spread the word about a new table with meme coins’ key metrics added to their meme coin dashboard.

According to this source, the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) has surpassed all the other meme-inspired cryptocurrencies by several metrics. This includes outperforming such major meme-themed cryptos as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Floki (FLOKI) and Pepe (PEPE).

Looking for a quick way to compare memecoins? We've added a key metrics table to our Memecoin dashboard.

Check it out here: 🔗https://t.co/n29ohjsRRM pic.twitter.com/45Q1MIMaD8 — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) February 5, 2024

DOGE beats SHIB, FLOKI, PEPE

Dogecoin launched by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013 has outperformed all the other meme cryptocurrencies mentioned in the table by the number of holders in profit. For Dogecoin this is 46.94%, while for SHIB it is 27.11%, for PEPE 24.81%, and for FLOKI 16.11%.

DOGE also surpasses the rest of the meme coins by the number of holders — 5,853,959 against 1,291,903 for SHIB; 152,195 for PEPE and 73,038 for FLOKI.

Still, Dogecoin is losing by the percentage of whales – 43.75% versus 62.42% for SHIB, 48.01% for PEPE and 69.00% for FLOKI. The two leaders by this metric are Wojak (WOJAK), with 69.27%, and Akita Inu (AKITA) with 68.01%.

The number of traders is also the highest for Dogecoin — 387,000 as of Jan. 29 — and it was 576,000 as of the end of December, surpassing the rest of the meme cryptocurrencies staggeringly.

Elon Musk reignites speculations about DOGE and X

As reported by U.Today earlier, Elon Musk surprised Crypto Twitter by liking his own tweet dedicated to Dogecoin from 2021. That was a tweet published by Musk as he was considering launching his own university — Texas Institute of Technology & Science.

The tweet stated: “Tuition is in Dogecoin & u get a discount if u have a dog.” Curiously, on Sunday, Musk again tweeted about this, asking his army of followers whether he should actually launch this university.

This tweet was supported by Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus, who seconded Musk’s idea, along with several other crypto-themed accounts.

Musk has recently made all the legal preparations with regulators for launching a peer-to-peer payment system on X within a year in order to expand the utility of the X platform and add commerce opportunities to it. The DOGE army still hopes Musk will add Dogecoin to X payments.