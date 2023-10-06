Shiba Inu: Shibarium's Big Moment Is Finally Here

Shibarium has surpassed one million blocks in just over a month

Shiba Inu's Shibarium has reached its first notable milestone. The red-hot blockchain platform has now recorded more than a million blocks, according to data provided by the blockchain's explorer.

With an average block time of 5.0 seconds, it took the Shibarium bridge a little over a month to reach such a notable milestone.

Other milestones

After undergoing a multi-month testing period, Shibarium went live on the mainnet in August. Initially, it experienced a few technical hiccups, with an influx of new users causing transactions to be stuck. However, the issues were resolved relatively quickly, and

The platform has now recorded over 3.3 million transactions. Moreover, the total number of wallet addresses on the network stands at approximately 1.25 million.

Despite these impressive stats, there's a significant decline in daily transaction numbers that shows little adoption.

After peaking at an impressive 202,970 transactions in December, Shibarium is now processing fewer than 15,000 transactions per day.

SHIB sees little volatility

According to CoinGecko, the SHIB token is currently priced at $0.00000722 after recording a minor decrease of 0.1% over the past 24 hours.

The token remains in 19th place by market capitalization after recently slipping below Chainlink (LINK).