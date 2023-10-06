Shiba Inu: Shibarium's Big Moment Is Finally Here

Fri, 10/06/2023 - 20:19
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shibarium has surpassed one million blocks in just over a month
Shiba Inu: Shibarium's Big Moment Is Finally Here
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu's Shibarium has reached its first notable milestone. The red-hot blockchain platform has now recorded more than a million blocks, according to data provided by the blockchain's explorer.   

With an average block time of 5.0 seconds, it took the Shibarium bridge a little over a month to reach such a notable milestone. 

Other milestones 

After undergoing a multi-month testing period, Shibarium went live on the mainnet in August. Initially, it experienced a few technical hiccups, with an influx of new users causing transactions to be stuck. However, the issues were resolved relatively quickly, and       

The platform has now recorded over 3.3 million transactions. Moreover, the total number of wallet addresses on the network stands at approximately 1.25 million. 

Related
Ripple Case: Ex-SEC Official Stark Addresses SEC Appeal Denial

Despite these impressive stats, there's a significant decline in daily transaction numbers that shows little adoption. 

After peaking at an impressive 202,970 transactions in December, Shibarium is now processing fewer than 15,000 transactions per day.

SHIB sees little volatility 

According to CoinGecko, the SHIB token is currently priced at $0.00000722 after recording a minor decrease of 0.1% over the past 24 hours.

The token remains in 19th place by market capitalization after recently slipping below Chainlink (LINK).    

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 6
2023/10/06 20:48
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 6
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ripple Case: Ex-SEC Official Stark Addresses SEC Appeal Denial
2023/10/06 20:48
Ripple Case: Ex-SEC Official Stark Addresses SEC Appeal Denial
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Robert Kiyosaki Names Profitable Asset That May Spike Soon, BTC Weekly Chart Signals Possible Breakout to $40,000, SHIB Lead Teases 'Secret' AI Initiatives: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/10/06 20:48
Robert Kiyosaki Names Profitable Asset That May Spike Soon, BTC Weekly Chart Signals Possible Breakout to $40,000, SHIB Lead Teases 'Secret' AI Initiatives: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina