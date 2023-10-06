Ripple Case: Ex-SEC Official Stark Addresses SEC Appeal Denial

Fri, 10/06/2023 - 17:56
article image
Alex Dovbnya
John Reed Stark, an ex-official of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has offered his critical viewpoint on the recent Ripple case development
Ripple Case: Ex-SEC Official Stark Addresses SEC Appeal Denial
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

John Reed Stark, a former official of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), provided a detailed analysis of Judge Torres's recent decision in the Ripple case. 

Many have interpreted the denial of the SEC's appeal request as a Ripple victory, but Stark points to potential challenges ahead.

More challenges 

Stark stressed that there is a possibility of the regulator watchdog launching a successful appeal post-trial. 

He praised attorney John Deaton and the XRP community for challenging the SEC's actions but maintained his belief that these defense strategies might not impact the final outcome. 

He warned lawyers against citing Judge Torres's decision as precedent, suggesting that doing so might risk an ethical violation given that the judge has clearly stated her decision should not serve as a general precedent.

Related
Former SEC Attorney John Reed Stark Bashes NFTs, Calls Crypto 'Affinity Fraud'

Earlier this week, the SEC's request for an interlocutory appeal was rejected by the court in a win for Ripple. However, as reported by U.Today, legal experts believe an appeal may still be possible after the trial concludes.        

Alderoty's response 

Stuart Alderoty, general counsel for Ripple, responded to Stark's comments, pointing out that XRP and Bitcoin might be the only digital assets with legal clarity. 

In his reply, Stark acknowledged Alderoty's perspective and recognized the stakes for XRP holders. He once again stressed his belief that the decision could be overturned and shared articles explaining his stance on the SEC's crypto enforcement program. 

The former SEC official also admitted admiration for the defense's tactics, citing his previous critiques of the SEC's practices.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 6
2023/10/06 18:24
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 6
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Robert Kiyosaki Names Profitable Asset That May Spike Soon, BTC Weekly Chart Signals Possible Breakout to $40,000, SHIB Lead Teases 'Secret' AI Initiatives: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/10/06 18:24
Robert Kiyosaki Names Profitable Asset That May Spike Soon, BTC Weekly Chart Signals Possible Breakout to $40,000, SHIB Lead Teases 'Secret' AI Initiatives: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Shiba Inu: Shibarium on Brink of 1 Million Blocks
2023/10/06 18:24
Shiba Inu: Shibarium on Brink of 1 Million Blocks
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide