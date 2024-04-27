Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu at Crossroads as 69 Trillion SHIB Hangs in Balance

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Outcome of critical SHIB price test might hinge on variety of factors
    Sat, 27/04/2024 - 14:43
    Shiba Inu at Crossroads as 69 Trillion SHIB Hangs in Balance
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) faces a critical juncture as its price dips, testing the resolve of its bullish momentum. Shiba Inu saw a price rise in the past week, with its price surging to highs near $0.000028 before facing a correction.

    Advertisement

    At the time of writing, SHIB was down 4.94% in the last 24 hours to $0.00002432, extending its drop from April 25 highs of $0.0000265 into the second day. Since Tuesday, April 23, when the price started declining, SHIB might be on track to mark four out of five days of losses.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Key Metric Skyrockets by 61% as SHIB Whales Return

    Shiba Inu's price dip comes amid a broader market correction, with Bitcoin falling to its lowest level in about a week. The market downturn has raised concerns among bulls, who are closely monitoring SHIB's ability to hold critical support levels and regain its upward momentum.

    69 trillion SHIB range at stake

    At the heart of the current price action is a critical 69 trillion SHIB price range, which bulls are currently defending fiercely against bearish pressure.

    IntoTheBlock
    Global In/Out of the Money, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    According to IntoTheBlock data, 69.84 trillion SHIB were bought by 65,650 addresses in the range of $0.000024 and $0.000027 at an average price of $0.000027. Holding this key level could signal strength among SHIB bulls, potentially setting the stage for a rebound or even a rally.

    On the flip side, bears might argue that the current price level could be unsustainable if the market fails to regain momentum. A sustained break could trigger a sell-off, pushing the SHIB price down further.

    The outcome of this critical price test will likely hinge on a variety of factors, including investor sentiment and the overall trajectory of the cryptocurrency market. With volatility remaining elevated and uncertainty lingering, Shiba Inu bulls might need to demonstrate resilience to overcome the current headwinds and regain bullish momentum.

    In the event of further price drops, the next support might be envisaged between $0.000019 and $0.000024, where 49.42 trillion SHIB were bought by 75,770 addresses at an average price of $0.000022.

    On the other hand, if the SHIB price rebounds, bulls face the next resistance in the range of $0.000027 and $0.000030 where 38 trillion SHIB are being held by 90,800 addresses.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image XRP Price Prediction for April 27
    2024/04/27 14:38
    XRP Price Prediction for April 27
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Spot Bitcoin ETF: Why New DTCC Directive Is Both Bullish and Bearish
    2024/04/27 14:38
    Spot Bitcoin ETF: Why New DTCC Directive Is Both Bullish and Bearish
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Bitcoin: Final Words From BTC Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Revealed
    2024/04/27 14:38
    Bitcoin: Final Words From BTC Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Revealed
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    So.Social: Creating a More Sovereign DAO
    SNUKE Meme Coin Launches Presale, Is This The Next Solana Meme Coin To Explode
    Dubai Defies Nature's Fury: Global AI and Blockchain Shows Shine Through Adverse Weather
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu at Crossroads as 69 Trillion SHIB Hangs in Balance
    XRP Price Prediction for April 27
    Spot Bitcoin ETF: Why New DTCC Directive Is Both Bullish and Bearish
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD