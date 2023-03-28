Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trillionaire Number Increases, Here's How Much

Tue, 03/28/2023 - 12:27
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Number of whales on Shiba Inu network increasing despite bear market
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Over the past month, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token has seen a remarkable 5% increase in the number of holders who have become trillionaires, bringing the total count to 42. This growth has also occurred in the segment of investors holding between 1 million and 10 million SHIB tokens. The surge in the number of whales, or large token holders, can have significant implications for market dynamics and the price performance of the meme cryptocurrency.

The growth in the number of Shiba Inu trillionaires can be interpreted in multiple ways from a market perspective. On one hand, it may suggest heightened interest in the token and its potential for growth. As the number of whales increases, it can create a sense of optimism among investors, leading to a surge in demand for the token and a subsequent rise in its price.

Holders chart
Source: IntoTheblock

Conversely, an increase in whale activity could also be a cause for concern. With a higher concentration of wealth in the hands of a few holders, the market becomes more susceptible to manipulation and large price swings. In such a scenario, a single sell-off by one of the whales could trigger a domino effect and lead to a significant drop in the token's value.

In the case of Shiba Inu, the token has experienced a 7% decline in its value over the last six days, trading at $0.00001. This downward trend could be attributed to various factors, including the recent decrease in the overall demand for risk on the cryptocurrency market. It is important to consider the potential influence of the growing number of whales on this price performance, as it may exacerbate the volatility of the token.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

