    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Reach $0.00003 If This Pattern Plays Out

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu has chance for breakthrough
    Sun, 7/04/2024 - 15:37
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The double bottom pattern, noted for its "W" shape, is often seen as a powerful sign of a potential reversal from a downtrend to an uptrend — this is exactly what Shiba Inu needs right now.

    Currently, SHIB is trading around $0.00002824, but if the double bottom pattern plays out as many hope, we could witness a climb toward the $0.00003 mark. The pattern is typically confirmed when the price rises above the resistance level that marks the top of the "W." For SHIB, this resistance is presently seen at $0.000029, just above the recent highs.

    SHIBUSDT
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A successful break above this level could indeed be the rally's lifesaver, pulling SHIB out of its recent price dips and setting it up for a significant recovery. However, for this bullish scenario to hold true, SHIB must not only break past this resistance but also maintain the momentum to confirm the reversal is genuine.

    If SHIB can sustain the price above the double bottom's peak, the next target would be the resistance level at $0.00003. Surpassing this resistance could attract more buyers and potentially fuel a more robust rally.

    On the downside, if SHIB fails to uphold the momentum and falls beneath the double bottom's support level at $0.00001989, the likelihood of a strong reversal diminishes. Such a move could signal that the market is not ready for a rally yet, and SHIB could see further consolidation or even a dip before any potential uptrend materializes.

    For now, Shiba Inu is in a consolidation state, and it is too early to tell whether or not Shiba Inu is going to have a bullish future. If we are lucky enough, the aforementioned pattern plays out and we see a reversal.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

